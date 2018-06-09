‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Mon. June 11: Emma Visits A Secretive Family Member, Brooke & Ridge Fight

New B&B spoilers reveal that Emma may have a hot storyline this summer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 11 introduce us to a new storyline for the coming summer. Emma (Nia Sioux),the new intern at Forrester, will visit a family member in Los Angeles. According to Highlight Hollywood, the family member will urge Emma to withhold the fact that they’re related to the Forresters. It appears as if the relation doesn’t want the Forresters to know who Emma really is. Does the family member have something to hide, and how innocent is Emma really in this plot? In previous episodes, B&B viewer saw Emma gush at Brooke and couldn’t stop telling her how lucky she considered herself to be working there.

Emma has another major storyline that kicks off this week, much to the delight of fans who have grown weary of the Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Hope (Annika Noelle) love triangle. According to She Knows Soaps, Emma will have a new love interest this summer in the form of Alexander Avant (Adain Bradley), Maya’s (Karla Mosley) British-raised cousin. The two are destined to meet on BB’s Wednesday, June 13 episode, with Xander arriving just the day before. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Emma is not the only one with a secret, as Xander is also hiding one of his own.

After confiding in his brother that his marriage is taking some strain, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have another fight. The dressmaker told Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) that all was not well in his marriage. Even though Brooke had been supportive to her husband when he was at the hospital when Steffy was giving birth, the two have been at each other’s throats during the last couple of months. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 11 tease that “Tension rises between Brooke and Ridge as they each defend the positions of their own daughters.”

Hope broke up with Liam in an effort for him to truly experience his family. She herself comes from a broken family and wants better for Kelly. With Liam now a free man, he is free to pursue a relationship with Steffy if he wants to. Ridge feels that Liam should return to his daughter and raise his daughter, while Brooke feels that he still belongs with Hope. The question remains whether Brooke and Ridge's marriage is strong enough to withstand all the pressure it has been under lately.