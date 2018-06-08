Chuck Schumer Asks Trump To Tweet Less And Focus On The Summit

The senator says Trump is turning foreign policy into an international joke.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, President Trump launched a barrage of insults at former president Barack Obama, New York Senator, Chuck Schumer, and Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Taking a jab at the Democrat trio, Trump said that they did nothing about negotiating with North Korea. The president singled out the New York senator, calling him, “Weak on Crime, High Tax Schumer.” He said, “Schumer failed with North Korea and Iran, we don’t need his advice!”

Hitting back at the president, Schumer said that Trump is turning the nation’s foreign policy into an international joke. “He is doing lasting damage to our country, without any rhyme or reason,” Schumer said.

On the upcoming North Korea summit, Schumer said that the president needs to focus less on tweeting and more on the preparation for the summit.

Schumer weighed in on Trump’s proposal to invite Russia back into the G-7, a group of Western economic powers consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The group was called the G-8 until Russia was suspended in 2014 after it annexed Crimea. The country, led by Vladimir Putin, has not lived up to an international agreement to end its intervention in eastern Ukraine.

Before heading to Quebec on Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House that the G-7 should invite Russia back. “Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?” the president asked.

“Whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run,” he told the media.

According to a report by The New York Times, the president offered no justification for why Russia should be invited back.

Schumer condemned the president’s remarks about letting Russia in. He said that America needs the president to be able to distinguish between allies and adversaries and to treat each accordingly. “On issue after issue, Trump has failed to do that,” he said.

Readmitting Russia to the G-7 would reward Vladimir Putin for actions the U.S. and its allies have condemned, and would clearly be contrary to America’s interests. The president’s foreign policy decision making seems to become more erratic every day. https://t.co/y44JhesqCS — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2018

He also added that Trump’s support for inviting Russia back into the G-7 will raise a lot of questions, as it has been proven by several intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

While Canada, France, and the UK are against letting Russia back in, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he supports President Trump’s decision to invite Russia to the group. “I agree with President Trump. Russia should be back in the G-8. It is in everyone’s interest,” said Conte on Twitter.