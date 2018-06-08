The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Stages Surprise Party For Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright After Engagement

Lala Kent and her co-stars celebrated Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's engagement with cameras rolling for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got engaged in Malibu on Thursday and after arriving back to their West Hollywood home after the milestone moment, they were surprised with an engagement party from their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

On Friday morning, Lala Kent shared a number of video clips taken at the party on her Instagram page, one of which featured the moment Cartwright walked into her home to find her friends waiting to congratulate her and her soon-to-be husband on their exciting news.

“Surprise,” the cast was heard yelling as Cartwright walked in with Taylor.

“Y’all ain’t ready for [Vanderpump Rules] Season 7,” Kent captioned her June 7 video clip.

In addition to Taylor, Cartwright, Kent, and their co-stars, members of their Bravo TV film crew were seen recording the happy couple as they celebrated the upcoming step in Taylor and Cartwright’s lives.

As Kent’s video clips on Instagram continued, Cartwright was seen showing off her engagement ring to her female co-stars as the “oohs” and “aahs” began. Then, in another clip, Cartwright and Taylor were seen walking out of their home as their Vanderpump Rules co-stars continued to film for the show’s upcoming seventh season.

Taylor and Cartwright first confirmed their engagement on Instagram on Thursday night.

Lala Kent / Instagram

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars started off the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules with a cheating scandal after it was confirmed that Taylor had been unfaithful to his girlfriend. Luckily, the premiere of Season 7 will be a much happier one. In fact, the latest scenes shot for the series may ultimately be selected to kick off the series’ latest installment at the end of this year.

During his June 7th proposal, Taylor presented Cartwright with a beautiful Kyle Chan diamond engadget ring. As fans of the show may recall, Kyle Chan also designed the engagement ring Tom Schwartz presented to his now-wife Katie Maloney during the show’s fourth season.

Lala Kent / Instagram Lala Kent / Instagram

The Vanderpump Rules cast has been extremely supportive of the couple’s relationship, despite Taylor’s 2017 infidelity, and many have spoken out about how much Taylor has changed for the better in the months since his father’s passing last December.

As Taylor revealed during the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere earlier this year, he began looking at his relationship with Cartwright much differently after she supported him after the loss of his father and finally began putting her first.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will premiere sometime alter this year on Bravo TV.