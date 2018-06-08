‘Halloween’ Trailer Is Scary As Hell And More Terrifying Than Most Recent Feature-Length Horror Movies

Take a look at the trailer and the breakdown of how it pays homage to previous 'Halloween' movies, and watch Laurie Strode come face to face with Michael Myers.

The Halloween trailer is finally here, and the film looks to be one of the scariest horror movies of the last several years. Reportedly, the horror flick will give nods to the preceding Halloween movies, but storyline wise, the eleventh installment into the franchise will ignore all previous sequels. Among other things, as the trailer reinforces, this means that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Crutis) is not Michael Myers’ (Nick Castle) sibling. The ’78 classic is considered one of the all-time scariest horror movies, and the filmmakers look to do the same with this one.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, a more detailed synopsis for Halloween 2018 has been revealed.

“A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror, but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return—to the detriment of her family.”

In the trailer below, fans can take a look at the British documentary crew reuniting “The Shape” with his mask. If horror movies have taught us anything, it’s that you don’t tease a psychotic killer with his mask. And true to the horror trope, it seems all hell breaks loose once Myers’ sees his old tethered friend. Take a look at the video below and watch how Strode is prepared for her 40-year reunion.

(Warning: the Halloween trailer below contains some violence and graphic imagery.)

A few of the abovementioned nods can be seen in the video. The restroom stall segment that appears to take place at a gas station or service station is a throwback to several Halloween movies, including The Return of Michael Myers and Rob Zombie’s remake. If this scene happens to take place at Penney’s, then it is the same service station used in The Return.

In Zombie’s remake, Big Joe Grizzly meets his demise in a bathroom stall in a similar location. The young kid running into Michael while trick-or-treating can be seen in a few of the franchise’s films, as well as the pirate costume, and the bedsheet ghost is from the original ’78 horror flick but without the glasses.

Compass International Pictures

It’s pretty surreal to see Laurie donning the scars from that fateful night from 40 years ago, and Michael Myers’ eye also reflects the actions of their first rumble. The fact that this is acting as the only sequel not only means that Michael was captured after his first killing spree, but it alludes that he may not be as indestructible as he once was. For decades, horror fans have watched “The Boogeyman” get shot dozens upon dozens of times, stabbed, blown up in a massive explosion, injected with poison, ran over by a van, hung, and electrocuted to no avail. It was probably a good call to ignore the sequels that followed John Carpenter’s 1978 masterpiece.

Universal Pictures

The idea that Myers could be mortal is likely to add intrigue to the movie that looks to be packed with scares. The intensity and sheer suspense of the trailer is creepier than many modern feature-length horror films. As Variety reported, executive producer John Carpenter has said that he wants to make this the scariest Halloween installment ever, and if it lives up to the trailer, then it could be one of the scariest horror movies of all time.