David Beckham & Victoria Beckham Slam Divorce Speculation

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham are slamming divorce rumors. The couple, who share four children together, sons, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, as well as daughter, Harper 6, have been married for nearly 20 years.

According to a June 8 report by E! Online, Victoria and David are not getting a divorce, despite all of the rumors flying that their marriage may be over. Victoria recently took to her Instagram account to post a sweet message to her husband saying that she “loves and misses” him.

In addition, a spokesperson for the Beckham family recently stated that the divorce rumors are completely fake, and that all of the chatter is a “waste of time.”

“There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.”

Victoria and David Beckham got married back in 1999, as David’s soccer career made him a household name, and Victoria’s time with the Spice Girls helped to skyrocket her career as a fashion designer and icon. Last year, Victoria opened up the couple’s busy lives and how they stay connected through it all.

“David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk. You know what? I’ve got this.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that bookies have been laying odds on the the famous couple divorcing in the near future. The divorce rumors really took off from there, and fans of the pair began to wonder if there may be trouble in paradise for the Beckham family. A spokesperson for the couple told the outlet that the rumors are “a crock of s—, embarrassing and laughable.”

However, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are said to be living apart at the moment. David was in China earlier this week, and has been working in Florida, where he owns part of a new soccer team called Inter Miami. David is expected to be in Miami as the club is preparing to set up shop and join Major League Soccer during the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Victoria is holding down the home front back at home in the U.K. The couple were recently spotted together at the Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle last month, and showed no signs of distance or trouble.