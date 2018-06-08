President Donald Trump Talks Melania Trump’s ‘Operation’ En Route To G7 Summit

President said, 'she's doing great.'

On Friday morning, en route to the G7 summit, President Donald Trump spoke briefly about Melania Trump’s recent “operation.”

According to a CNN report, the President referred to the First Lady’s medical procedure, which happened last month at Walter Reed Military Medical Center an “operation.” His using that term for it is the first time the word has been associated with her medical procedure, which her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said was for an “embolization procedure for a benign kidney condition.”

From the South Lawn of the White House, Donald Trump answered questions about his wife’s health. He said, “First lady’s great, right there,” while pointing to the windows of the White House. “She wanted to go,” said Trump. “Can’t fly for one month, the doctors say. She had a big operation, that was close to a 4-hour operation. And she’s doing great,” the President said.

Because Melania Trump stayed in the hospital for five nights for a procedure that some doctors said should have a quicker recovery time and because she stayed out of the public eye for three weeks, people speculated perhaps her procedure was cosmetic. Donald Trump quickly lashed out at those rumors, calling speculation “vicious.” However, Inquisitr reported that Donald Trump once started similar rumors about Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Informative meeting with @FEMA today. With the hurricane season is upon us, you can download the FEMA app https://t.co/GOa1yv41KH to start receiving alerts & safety reminders. pic.twitter.com/mdUMVo1JZq — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 6, 2018

When asked about further details on the First Lady’s health, Grisham said, “I am not going to expand beyond the statement I put out. The First Lady is in good spirits and she is resting. There are HIPAA laws to consider, but she also deserves personal privacy.” After Donald Trump’s remarks about Melania’s operation, Grisham pointed to her previous release and said, “The statement I put out on May 14 was correct. Mrs. Trump had a successful embolization procedure. She cannot travel internationally yet, and is doing great.”

Yesterday, the First Lady made her first public appearance in 26 days. She and President Donald Trump appeared at a FEMA headquarters briefing on the upcoming hurricane season amid reports that of her soaring popularity, Inquisitr reported. Although she did not speak, reporters at the event said that Melania Trump appeared healthy.

Later, she tweeted about the “informative meeting” she attended and provided a link for her followers to download the FEMA mobile app to receive alerts and safety reminders.

So far, the White House stands by the details of Melania Trump’s procedure, and anything else is conjecture. By all accounts, the First Lady is doing well and recovered.