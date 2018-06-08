Rose McGowan ‘So Mad’ At Anthony Bourdain, Tearfully Says ‘Asia Needed You’

The actress and activist mourns the loss of the chef and world traveler after his untimely death.

Actress Rose McGowan is ‘so mad’ at Anthony Bourdain following the suicide of the CNN correspondent, celebrity chef and New York Times bestselling author in a hotel room in France. Bourdain was currently filming a new season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown at the time of his death.

The actress and activist is a close friend to Asia Argento, Bourdain’s girlfriend of over one year. Argento and McGowan have worked together as part of the #MeToo movement. The women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.

“To those considering suicide, please don’t. Please call for help because it’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem,” McGowan said in an emotional video posted to Twitter. “It’s not forever. And the world would not be better off without you. Oh, Asia Argento, you’ve been through so much. Anthony, why? Please call a suicide hotline. This will affect people all over the globe because Bourdain was international.”

McGowan also noted in the caption of the video, “Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.”

The actress and author of the bestseller Brave re-posted a photo that 42-year-old Argento originally shared on May 30. “Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again,” she wrote.

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

The chef penned an essay for Medium last December about the #MeToo movement, writing, “In these current circumstances, one must pick a side. I stand unhesitatingly and unwaveringly with the women. Not out of virtue, or integrity, or high moral outrage — as much as I’d like to say so — but because late in life, I met one extraordinary woman with a particularly awful story to tell, who introduced me to other extraordinary women with equally awful stories.” The woman noted in the essay was Argento.

“We are clearly at a long overdue moment in history where everyone, good-hearted or not, will HAVE to look at themselves, the part they played in the past, the things they’ve seen, ignored, accepted as normal, or simply missed — and consider what side of history they want to be on in the future,” Bourdain continued in the essay.

CNN confirmed that Bourdain was found dead of apparent suicide in a French hotel room on June 8 by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert.