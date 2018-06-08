Khloe Kardashian Celebrates As She Fits Into Her Skinny Jeans Just Eight Weeks After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian vowed that she would reclaim her pre-pregnancy body after giving birth to her daughter True, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has stayed true to her word. The 33-year-old fitness fanatic recently provided photographic evidence that her pants size is back to what it was before she got pregnant.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to show off the results of all the hard work that she’s been putting in at the gym since giving birth. Khloe used her phone and a mirror to film herself doing a celebratory dance. In her video selfie, she’s wearing a tight black tank top and a pair of distressed skinny jeans. She shared the short video clip on her Instagram Story, ensuring that no internet trolls or mommy-shamers could respond to it with cruel comments.

“Back in a pair of my Good American jeans, yes,” Khloe wrote. “My workouts are working.”

According to The Daily Mail, the pair of jeans that Khloe Kardashian is wearing is from her own denim line, and they’re a svelte size four. While slipping them on might have been easy, losing the weight to ensure that they would fit again was no easy feat; it took weeks of working out almost every day.

Can you believe that @khloekardashian had a baby less than two months ago?? She looks incredible! ???? https://t.co/BPgQPCGqKk — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 8, 2018

As reported by People, Khloe Kardashian has been getting plenty of motivation from her personal trainer, Coach Joe. As soon as her doctor told her that she had recovered enough from giving birth to start working out again, she flew him out to Cleveland.

It’s no secret that Khloe loves exercising and working up a good sweat, but she admitted that it was initially difficult to push her body the same way she was before she got pregnant. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Revenge Body host had made a promise to herself that she would get her body “back to where it was” before she began growing a baby bump. Even though the going was tough, she didn’t give up on reaching that goal, and now she’s getting the results she wanted.

In addition to getting over the hump of getting her body re-accustomed to exercising, Khloe Kardashian also had to deal with internet trolls and mommy-shamers who criticized her for hitting the gym just three weeks after giving birth. They’re still at it on Twitter, with some critics accusing her of getting liposuction or caring more about her appearance than the health of her baby. It was also pointed out that most working moms don’t have the means to achieve Khloe’s quick results.

why do people focus so much on getting back into the jeans if the health of the mother and the baby is far more important ? — DanielaSara2 (@GaDacerra) June 7, 2018

Shame on you for showing this. Real women – everyday women – do not have the financial resources for a nanny so we can spend all our time in the gym and then have healthy meals made for us. Real women struggle for months, or years, to get back to any semblance of a normal body. — CPG (@CPG925) June 7, 2018

At least Khloe Kardashian got to enjoy feeling proud of what she managed to accomplish for a hot second before the haters started trying to tear her down.