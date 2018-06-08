Are Dorit Kemsley And Erika Girardi Threatening To Quit ‘RHOBH’? Kyle Richards Speaks Out

Kyle Richards reveals what's really going on with her 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-stars.

Kyle Richards is speaking out about a recent rumor claiming her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi, are threatening to quit the show if they don’t receive salary raises from Bravo TV.

During an appearance this week on The Wendy Williams Show, Richards denied that her co-stars are planning to leave the series and brushed off the recent report as a “rumor.”

“It’s just a rumor,” Richards said, according to a Reality Blurb report on June 7.

Richards also said that Kemsley and Girardi would likely be returning for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

Weeks ago, a source claimed Kemsley and Girardi teamed up with one another in an effort to get more money out of Bravo TV for their potential appearances on the show’s ninth season.

“They’re telling Bravo to pay them more or they’ll walk,” an insider told Life & Style last month, via OK! Magazine. “It’s a gamble, but they’re confident they’ll get what they want.”

Kemsley and Girardi are “negotiating for bigger deals to stay on the show,” the source added.

While Kemsley and Girardi may be deserving of raises as they enter their third and fourth seasons of the series, respectively, their potential salary increases won’t be the result of any quitting threats, at least according to Richards.

Kyle Richards has been busy in recent weeks as she promotes her new show, American Woman, which is currently airing on the Paramount Network. However, in the coming months, she’s going to be getting even busier as she reunites with her co-stars and begins production on the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans may know, production on new seasons of the reality series tends to begin sometime in the summer months and continues until the end of each year. Then, at the start of the following year, the ladies of the show reassemble to film the reunion special.

In addition to the potential returns of Richards, Kemsley, and Girardi, fans will likely get to see plenty more of Lisa Vanderpump, who has been with the show since its start, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Lisa Rinna. As for longtime guest star, Camille Grammer, she’s expected to return as well.

While a premiere date has not yet been confirmed for the new season, fans should expect to see Richards and her co-stars back on Bravo TV by the end of this year.