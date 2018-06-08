Kylie Jenner Flaunts Abs In Series Of Photos Months After Giving Birth

Post-pregnancy Kylie is really feeling herself.

Following the birth of her daughter, Stormi, Kylie Jenner has been wowing fans by showing off her incredible post-pregnancy body in a number of photos.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Jenner took to her highly-touted Instagram account to share with fans a few beautiful photos. In the pictures, Jenner shows off her curves in a form-fitting leopard print dress as she poses in a grassy field, and the sexy snapshots have already racked up over 3 million likes a piece.

Last night, the 20-year-old wowed fans as she again showed off her insane post-baby body. In three of the photos posted to her account, Jenner poses on her bed in a nude and white striped tube top along with a short pair of yellow shorts. Each of the three snapshots showcases Jenner’s tight abs and fit legs.

One of the pics also promotes her wildly popular business, Kylie Cosmetics. In this particular image, Jenner looks in front of her as she playfully grabs her hair. She lets fans know that she is wearing the Koko Matte Lip from her collection. Her abs are definitely on display in the picture as she flashes a glimpse of them to fans.

This photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 3.5 million likes and 17,000 comments are growing.

Koko Matte Lip ✨ @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

The next picture from her Instagram account also had fans talking. In the photo, Kylie can be seen with BFF Jordyn Woods at a piercing shop. Jenner stands in front of Woods and takes a selfie of the two by way of a mirror. Woods appears behind Kylie in a black t-shirt and grey pants and both she and Jenner wear a face full of makeup with their hair down.

Kylie looks casual yet chic in a pair of tight denim jeans and a t-shirt that she has tied to the side to expose her toned tummy. She also wears a big gold watch on her right wrist and drapes a small Louis Vuitton purse over her shoulder. Like her previous photos, fans immediately went to comment on Jenner’s latest picture with many wondering exactly how she got her amazing body back just months after giving birth.

piercings ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

“Have you ever been pregnant?! Like, for real??”

“That body!” another fan gushed.

Within just 12 hours of the initial post, Kylie has already earned over 3.9 million likes and over 26,000 comments on the photo. But this should really come as no surprise since most of Kylie’s photos gain a massive amount of attention from her loyal followers.

