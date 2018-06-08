Scott Disick’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out On Rumored Feud With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, is opening up about her rumored feud with Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The two women who were once friends, reportedly put a rift in their relationship when Sofia began dating Scott.

According to a June 7 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Chloe Bartoli says that everything between her and Sofia Richie is just fine. Bartoli spoke out about her relationship with Richie during the RDxCaliGirls by Chloe Bartoli for Rocket Dog Launch Party at sbe’s Doheny Room in West Hollywood on Thursday. “Me and Sofia are cool We have no bad blood at all,” Bartoli stated.

As many fans may remember, Chloe Bartoli is the woman that Scott Disick was seen partying with just before his split with Kourtney Kardashian back in 2015. After paparazzi snapped photos of Scott and Chloe snuggling up together, Kourtney decided to end the nine-year relationship, which had been on the rocks for years. Scott and Kourtney share thee children together, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3.

When Scott Disick began seeing Sofia Richie in 2017, things reportedly got a bit heated between her and Chloe Bartoli. The women unfollowed each other on Instagram, and sources revealed that things were a “mess” between them.

“After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her. It’s a mess. They were the best of friends and were inseparable,” an insider said at the time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie recently made headlines for an alleged break up last weekend. Sources had revealed that Sofia had dumped Scott upon finding out that he had cheated on her during a recent trip to Miami. Scott was later seen showing off some major PDA with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming. Sources revealed that Scott was overheard telling the woman he was single.

However, days later, both Scott Disick and Sofia Richie took to their Instagram accounts to dispute the breakup rumors. They were also spotted out together in Malibu grabbing lunch at Nobu, where they left the establishment separately. Despite denying the breakup rumors, sources claim the couple did split, but that they quickly got back together.

“They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her. Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship will likely be featured on upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.