Chef Bourdain was 61

Anthony Bourdain, the mercurial chef, has died at the age 61 of an apparent suicide. CNN broke the story that their employee and friend Bourdain died this morning in France where he was on a shoot for his series Parts Unknown.

The network released a statement after his family back in New York was notified.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”