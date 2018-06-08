Kendall Jenner Bares All In Racy Instagram Snap, Covering Up Only With Ice Cream Emojis

Kendall Jenner recently went topless on Instagram, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came up with a quirky way to skirt the social media platform’s no-nipples policy. However, her steamy, nearly-nude snapshot still won’t be visible on her account for long. She shared it on her Instagram stories on Thursday, which means that her followers now have less than 24 hours to drool over it.

Or they could go check out one of the many screen grabs that are already floating around all over the internet. Hollywood Life is one of the outlets that has preserved the NSFW image for posterity, describing it as “truly mesmerizing.” In the mirror selfie, Kendall Jenner is holding her phone up in front of her face to snap a photo of her revealing outfit: a pair of purple, high-waisted underwear with suspenders. The 22-year-old model already has a tiny waist, but the garment appears to be shapewear meant to make her measurements even more extreme. Kendall isn’t wearing a top, opting instead to cover up her nipples with two tiny ice cream cone emojis. And no, the ice cream isn’t melting because the photo is so hot.

This isn’t the first time Kendall Jenner has shared topless pictures on social media. As reported by Cosmopolitan, she’s completely nude in two artistic black and white images that she posted on Instagram back in February. For those photos, which were taken by professional photographer Sasha Samsonova, Kendall used her hands and arms to cover up any body parts that would result in the snapshots getting taken down.

4am ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

Kendall Jenner also doffed her top last month for yet another social media snapshot that was heavy on the skin. In that intimate Instagram image, she’s wearing nothing but her Calvins and a towel on her head while she sips on a glass of dark red wine. The arm that she’s using to hold the glass is strategically placed over her chest to avoid revealing too much.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 16, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

While Kendall Jenner always keeps her chest somewhat covered up in her topless Instagram photos, this doesn’t mean that she’s uncomfortable with showing off her body. As noted by StyleCaster, Instagram simply has a rule barring women from baring their nipples in any photos shared on the app. If it were up to Kendall, she likely wouldn’t bother censoring her photos at all because she loves being nearly naked. During an interview with W Magazine, she talked about the moment that she realized that she enjoys baring her breasts for all the world to see. It was during her first runway show for Marc Jacobs in 2014, and she was wearing a completely sheer top with nothing underneath.

“My t*ts were out. I don’t know why I wasn’t nervous about that,” she said. “I was really excited about my t*ts being out, actually. I’m weird; I love my t*ts being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess.”

Kendall also explained that she bares her body in front of cameras so often because she wants photographic evidence of how incredible she currently looks.

“When I’m older I want to be able to look at it and be like, ‘I looked good,'” she said.

At this point, Kendall Jenner may have enough revealing photos to fill up an entire scrapbook, so no one at the retirement home will be able to challenge her when she tells them that she was one of the hottest models of her time.