‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Get Engaged In Malibu

The longtime couple's engagement will play out next season on the Bravo reality show.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are celebrating a major relationship milestone. The Vanderpump Rules couple got engaged while out on date night in Malibu. Jax and Brittany posted photos to Instagram that showed off Cartwright’s huge diamond sparkler as Taylor smiled in the background. Jax captioned his photo by saying Vanderpump Rules fans will get to see how his proposal played out next season on the Bravo reality show.

“She said yes!!!” Jax wrote. “I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!”

Taylor also revealed that the ring was designed by Kyle Chan Design. Jax dished that he told Chan “a few details” about what he wanted for the design, adding, “but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond.” The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star also thanked the owner of the restaurant Neptune’s Nest for helping him pull the proposal off. Jax described the Malibu hotspot as one of the couple’s favorite places to eat.

Brittany Cartwright, 29, also shared her excitement with fans, captioning her pic by saying she is so happy and in love and ready to start her next chapter with Jax. You can see Brittany Cartwright’s sweet Instagram post below.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have had a roller coaster of a year. They weathered a cheating scandal and a breakup, and at one point Jax even quit his job at SUR in a huff. After the couple reconciled, Brittany was by Jax’s side after his father, Ronald Cauchi, passed away in December.

While some Vanderpump Rules fans never thought they’d see the day that Jax would propose to Brittany, the Kentucky beauty recently told The Daily Dish that Jax is a changed man. Brittany also revealed that Jax had started wearing a wedding ring.

“If Jax and I continue on the way that we are right now, I definitely want to be with him,” Brittany said. “He’s even wearing like a wedding ring around. I don’t know if anybody has noticed that, but I’m like ‘Whatever. If you want to wear that, that’s fine. I’m not gonna tell you to take it off.’ I do plan on that. Of course I want a family. If I have a family, I don’t want to stay in L.A.”

Brittany also told Entertainment Tonight that if she has kids with Jax she would like to do it the traditional way, “where you’re married.” Jax added that he is game for whatever Brittany wants.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating in 2015 but they split this season on Vanderpump Rules after Jax cheated with fellow SUR employee Faith Stowers. The couple reconciled off-camera when Jax realized he couldn’t live without his longtime love.

“We’ve kind of weathered the storm,” Jax told People late last year. “We’re still going through it … but] we’re in a great place now — probably better than we’ve ever been.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo.