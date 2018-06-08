Facebook To Unveil Gaming Updates At E3 2018

Gamers can now make money on the social media platform.

Facebook is all set to showcase new updates for the gaming community next week.

At the E3 Expo in Los Angeles, the social media giant will feature upcoming games, both playable and featured on stage, including the latest VR titles coming to Oculus Rift.

The Facebook Gaming E3 booth will feature creators like MelonieMac, Darkness429, MissesMae, and StoneMountain64 who will interact with fans. All content will be available on the homepage of Facebook’s gaming video destination.

Earlier this year, Facebook launched a program to help game creators build engaging communities. The objective was to support and provide game creators the tools they need to make live streaming games on the platform.

The gaming creator program also focused on increasing discovery and distribution across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Oculus.

Level Up Program

On Thursday, the social media giant announced a new update to this program designed specifically for emerging gaming creators.

The company, in its press release, announced the launch of Level Up Program for game creators who are just beginning to build their communities on the platform. This program will provide access to tools to jumpstart their communities and earn money for their work.

Level Up members will be able to earn money through the fan support feature that Facebook announced in January. Now called Facebook Stars, this feature enables fans to purchase and send virtual goods during live streams.

Level Up members will also receive early access to new features and best practices from established gaming creators and customized access to Facebook support for troubleshooting and bug reporting.

Facebook to fund creators

To seed the ecosystem, Facebook is funding content from creators and esports that will also be aggregated in the platform’s gaming video destination.

Facebook, however, admitted that there are still in an experimental phase and will continue to test new experiences, including a feed where fans can explore relevant gaming content, improvements to recommendations, expanded gaming video inventory in more languages and integration of an Instant Games tab on the mobile version of Facebook’s gaming destination so people can toggle between watching and playing games.

“We want to give emerging gaming creators the information and support they need so they can live stream more easily, grow their communities more quickly and focus on making great content,” John Imah, Gaming Creator Program Lead, and Nick Miller, Product Manager announced in the official Facebook blog.

Here’s a preview of what to expect at E3 next week