After Rudy Giuliani Said He Doesn’t Respect Adult Film Stars, Many Point Out That Melania Trump Posed Nude

Giuliani is under attack for comments that Stormy Daniels does not deserve respect because of her line of work.

Rudy Giuliani went on the attack against Stormy Daniels this week, saying he had no respect for any woman who “sells her body for sexual exploitation.”

As many people then pointed out, Melania Trump is a woman who sold her body for sexual exploitation, posing nude in her early modeling work. As the BBC noted, the former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s most vocal legal adviser argued that Stormy Daniels does not deserve respect given her line of work. Daniels has been locked in a legal battle, claiming that she had an affair with Trump and was bullied into silence by Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Cohen is now in legal trouble after an FBI raid of his office and residence, and Daniels’ claims that Cohen colluded with her own lawyer to keep her quiet.

In an appearance at an investment conference in Israel this week, Giuliani attacked the credibility of Stormy Daniels due to her choice of profession.

“I respect women — beautiful women and women with value — but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect,” Giuliani said. “Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name.”

That led to a harsh response from critics, including Daniels’ lawyer, who called Giuliani a pig. And many on Twitter pointed out that Melania Trump herself has a history of working on the periphery of the sex industry as a nude model.

Others joined in as well. Megyn Kelly also reminded Giuliani that Melania Trump would be among the women he says he does not respect.

Megyn Kelly Reminds Giuliani: Melania Trump Has Posed Nude https://t.co/HYuzgpmwBZ pic.twitter.com/wnNpWLZc8U — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 7, 2018

Giuliani also earned himself a rebuke from Melania Trump’s own office. After saying that Melania believes Donald when he says he did not sleep with Stormy Daniels, the first lady’s official spokesperson responded that Melania had never discussed the matter with Giuliani and speaks for herself, CNN noted.

After Rudy Giuliani’s controversial remarks about not respecting adult film stars, many others pointed out that Donald Trump himself appeared in an adult film, a 1999 Playboy video documentary that featured nude women dancing and posing. This video surfaced in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election, shortly after Trump tried to attack former Miss Universe Alicia Machado by claiming that she had a sex tape, the Huffington Post noted. Trump had a cameo in the video, opening a bottle of champagne with the help of some of the women and then pouring it on the Playboy bunny logo.