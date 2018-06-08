Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Shares Insight On LeBron James’ Free Agency And ‘Garbage’ Teammates

NBA legend Kobe Bryant gave his own opinion about LeBron James' upcoming free agency and the Cavaliers' struggle in the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant may be retired as an NBA player, but he still keeps himself involved with the sport he loves. In several TV appearances, Bryant was usually making an analysis about a certain player and giving them an advice on how they can perform better on the court. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Bryant talked about Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, his impending free agency, and his struggle in the 2018 NBA Finals.

LeBron James is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason. In the past months, several NBA teams have already been linked to James, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, and his current team, the Cavaliers. When asked which team James should consider signing with this summer, Kobe Bryant said the Cavaliers are still the ideal landing spot for the former MVP.

“Yeah, Cleveland. LeBron could go anywhere and play. If he wants to stay, that’s a great fit for him. Players can adapt. There was a lot of talk about if Durant going to Golden State was a good fit and now that seems silly to say that. Chris Paul going to Houston was ‘is it a great fit?’ and now it seems silly to say that. He’ll make a home wherever he decides to end up.”

Cavaliers fans will surely love to hear Bryant’s statement, but Cleveland, as currently constructed, is no longer an ideal place to stay for LeBron James, especially with his goal to win more NBA titles. If the Cavaliers want to convince him to stay, General Manager Koby Altman should make multiple roster moves that will enable them to acquire at least one superstar and quality players that could help James reclaim the title next season.

Talking about surrounding James with quality players, Kobe Bryant also discussed the Cavaliers’ recent struggle in the NBA Finals. Bryant slammed those people who are saying that James is playing with a “bunch of garbage.” The Lakers legend believes James has some “good talent” and “workable pieces” around him, including a great shooter like Kyle Korver, a solid player like J.R. Smith, an All-Star like Kevin Love, and Tristan Thompson, who finally regained his rhythm.

However, the Cavaliers’ recent performance contradicts how Bryant views James’ teammates. Most of them have been very inconsistent in their ongoing best-of-seven series with the Warriors, and the only thing that makes it interesting to watch is seeing LeBron giving his all just to keep the Cavaliers’ hope alive.