Middleton says she is through her first trimester.

After much speculation, Pippa Middleton has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her first child, and she has gotten through her first trimester luckily avoiding the debilitating morning sickness which sidelined his sister, Kate. Pippa, who recently attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, married her husband, James Matthews, last summer.

In the column she writes for Waitrose Kitchen Magazine, Pippa talked about her pregnancy so far, and how she felt throughout her first trimester, says People Magazine. Middleton, 34, said she was fortunate not to suffer the severe form of morning sickness, Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) that her sister, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, battled in all three of her pregnancies.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

Kate Middleton ended up hospitalized on several occasions throughout her pregnancies after falling extremely ill and requiring IV fluids, but Pippa says she only modified her workout schedule, but everything else remained normal.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine.”

Awwww! Pippa Middleton is expecting her first child. https://t.co/GkUeltDnSb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 8, 2018

Pippa says she plans to continue working out for as long as she can safely, and says that even though she has just completed her first trimester, she’s noticed changes in her body.

“I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise, I feel it’s being strengthened. I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy, but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do.”

So Middleton started researching to find out what was the safest and best forms of exercise during pregnancy, and what can she safely do throughout the duration of her time pregnant.

“This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered. I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?”

Hello Magazine says that Pippa’s sister, Kate Middleton, “could not have been more delighted” upon hearing the news that she is going to be an aunt for the first time. Pippa and Kate are close in age, and Kate is reportedly excited to share this pregnancy with her sister.

Pippa Middleton did not share her due date.