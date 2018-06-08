‘Westworld’ Season 2: HBO’s Schedule Reveals The Titles For The Last Two Episodes And Speculation Begins

The schedule also reveals the Season 2 finale will run at a whopping 90 minutes long

With only three episodes left of HBO’s’ Westworld Season 2, fans are already trying to work out what will happen. It has been a season that has managed to scramble timelines even further as it drew out the two weeks between the Season 1 finale where Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) kills Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins) and the Season 2 premiere where Delos find a lake filled with dead hosts. Yet, it is likely fans will have to wait until the Season 2 finale to find out everything about what happened between the two events.

Now, an eagle-eyed Westworld fan has discovered the final two episode titles thanks to HBO’s screening schedule. They posted the details to Reddit and fans have been speculating on what it all means ever since.

While viewers already know that next week’s episode of Westworld is titled “Kiksuya” and will likely delve into the backstory surrounding the Ghost Nation hosts thanks to this previous Inquisitr article, the final two episodes of Season 2 are now revealed as well.

So, as per HBO schedule, Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2 is titled “Vanishing Point” and the Season 2 finale, Episode 10, is titled “The Passenger.” Unfortunately, HBO does not provide a synopsis for either of these episodes, instead, they thank viewers for visiting the page and ask them to return later for more details. Of course, HBO has been notoriously scant when it comes to synopses for any of Westworld‘s episodes so far, so this is no surprise to fans.

However, a lack of synopses for episodes 9 and 10 hasn’t stopped Westworld fans from speculating on what the titles might mean.

According to the Reddit thread, while there is very little speculation in regards to Episode 9, titled “Vanishing Point,” Episode 10 is a different story.

It seems that the general consensus is that “The Passenger” likely refers to someone escaping the Westworld theme park. However, there are several variants on how this might unfold. Some suggest it is an actual host that escapes the park. In particular, Teddy is cited on account of the fact he is so often seen traveling as a passenger on the train into Westworld in Season 1. However, other suggestions include Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum), Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Dolores.

Whereas, other fans suggest “The Passenger” refers to something else. In fact, they suggest that a host could try to escape the park inside of another host. In effect, they would have their brain ball removed and placed inside another host in order to escape the park. Up until last week’s episode when Delos found out Bernard was a host, having a host become a “passenger” inside Bernard would have seen like a viable option in order to sneak someone out of the park.

Of course, it could also be referring to the way in which Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) has “piggy-backed” his way into Bernard’s programming and he might escape the park in this manner.

However, viewers will just have to tune into the final episodes of Season 2 of Westworld to find out how the titles really relate to the episodes.

Along with the titles for the final two episodes of Westworld Season 2, it was confirmed via HBO’s scheduling that the Season 2 finale would run for 90 minutes, rather than the normal episode range that runs up towards 60 minutes per episode. This means that viewers are likely in for a spectacle with the Season 2 finale of Westworld.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 8 on Sunday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET. According to Elle, this episode will be titled “Kiksuya.”