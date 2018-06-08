WWE Rumors: Jeff Hardy Injured Ahead Of ‘Money In The Bank’ PPV, Per ‘PWTorch’

Reports of the possible injury come shortly after many fans observed how Hardy appeared to be in pain during his recent 'SmackDown Live' matches.

Current WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy hasn’t been on WWE television in more than two weeks, and isn’t booked for the company’s upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17. While WWE has yet to confirm the reason for his absence, a new report suggests that the SmackDown Live mainstay might be suffering from his second notable injury in less than a year’s time.

Details on Jeff Hardy’s rumored injury are mostly unavailable at the moment, but PWTorch reported Wednesday that the 40-year-old ring veteran is suffering from a pinched nerve, a condition that has reportedly resulted in numbness in the fingers. This comes over two weeks after his last televised match on the May 22 SmackDown Live, where he lost to Daniel Bryan in a qualifying match for the right to face Samoa Joe in a qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in less than two weeks from now.

WrestlingNews.co wrote that Hardy was still available for WWE’s live events this weekend, and for a dark match following Tuesday’s 205 Live taping, where he and Daniel Bryan teamed up against Big Cass and The Miz in a match that was kept short. The publication added that many fans observed that Hardy “seemed to be in pain” in recent episodes of SmackDown Live.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Jeff Hardy’s injury appears to be similar to the one suffered by Jason Jordan earlier this year, which ultimately required surgery after he first tried to compete despite the pain and discomfort. Jordan has yet to be cleared to compete, though rumors of his imminent return to Monday Night Raw have been swirling for the past few weeks.

Since he returned to the WWE in April, 2017, alongside his brother Matt, Jeff Hardy has had difficulty staying healthy. Last September, Hardy suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to miss several months of action and multiple pay-per-views, including WrestleMania 34 in April.

As documented by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Hardy was specifically sidelined with a torn rotator cuff and labrum, and underwent surgery on his injured shoulder on October 3. He had also tweaked a leg last month while preparing for a dark match against The Miz, but Sportskeeda wrote that Hardy still competed in the match, and didn’t appear to be in serious pain, or in danger of spending more time on the sidelines.

While Jeff Hardy’s latest rumored injury doesn’t appear to be serious, Sportskeeda noted in a separate report that adult males usually require anywhere between a few weeks to several months to recover from a pinched nerve, depending on how serious the injury is.