Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 Live Stream: Start Time — Warriors Can Win It All

The Golden State Warriors need one win to sweep LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and win their third NBA Championship in the last four years.

This is it. A win in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals and the Golden State Warriors will win their third NBA Championship in the last four years — all of them against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The possible final basketball game of the 2017-2018 season will live stream on Friday. But the game, if Cleveland cannot hold off the Golden State sweep, could also be the last game in Cleveland for the 33-year-old James, according to CBS Sports.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2018 NBA Finals Game 4, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Opening tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, June 8. In the Pacific Time Zone, the live stream will get underway at 6 p.m.

James becomes a free agent after this, his fourth season in his second stint with his hometown Cavaliers, and according to Sports Illustrated, the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat appear to be the most likely destinations for the “King.” He may also choose to sign a new contract with Cleveland when all is said and done, SI reported.

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors scored 43 to lead his team to a Game Three victory. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

After dropping Game 3 by a 110-102 score, despite playing on their home court, the Cavaliers now face a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 deficit, a hole that no NBA team has ever dug its way out from, as the Boston Globe recounted. In fact, only three teams in NBA history have ever forced a Game 7 after dropping the first three in a seven-game playoff series.

James said that the Cavaliers winning Game 4 and maintaining at least a chance to stage a historic comeback, the team will need to play smarter than in the first three games, according to ESPN.

“We’ve been in a position where we could win two out of these three games. So what do we have to do? Do we have to make more shots? Is it we have to have our minds into it a little bit more?” James wondered in an interview on Thursday.

Watch a preview of The Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the potentially series-ending Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals Game 4 showdown, use the stream provided by to ESPN3, the no-charge, online-only network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN3 streaming network is available automatically with almost any internet service provider subscription.

There is also another way for fans to watch the fourth and potentially final game of the 2018 NBA Finals using a free live stream — but without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long trial, fans can watch the Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 stream live for free on Friday.