Melania Trump Spokeswoman Disputes Rudy Giuliani Claims In Lit Response

Stephanie Grisham said the former New York Mayor never talked to FLOTUS about Stormy Daniels.

First Lady Melania Trump became the topic of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s comments on Wednesday at a speaking event.

According to a CNN report, Giuliani’s discussion at the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday turned to the allegations about Donald Trump’s reported affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

He said, “She believes her husband. And she knows it’s untrue.”

It seems that Giuliani spoke out of turn, though, because on Thursday Stephanie Grisham, East Wing communications director had something to say about the comments.

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman told CNN in a statement, “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.”

In fact, FLOTUS has never spoken publically about her husband’s alleged affair. Grisham’s statement certainly contradicted what Giuliani, who is also a former mayor of New York, said in Israel.

Despite the spokeswoman’s pointed response, Guliani said he doesn’t feel bad for the comments he made. He said, “I don’t regret saying it because I believe it.”

He also admitted that he’s never actually interviewed the First Lady about the Stormy Daniels situation. He explained, “I’ve never interviewed Melania, there is no reason to. I took it [Melania Trump’s statement] as she didn’t want to get involved and get called as a witness or anything like that.”

Melania spokeswoman on Giuliani claiming she believes Trump didn't have affair: She never discussed that with him https://t.co/PjjGaWoveL pic.twitter.com/MzgGHoIHpN — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2018

According to a report from The Hill, earlier this year, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, publically claimed earlier this year that she and Donald Trump engaged in an extramarital affair in 2006 while Donald and Melania were still technically newlyweds and the now First Lady was pregnant with their son Barron Trump. Daniels filed a lawsuit against the President and his lawyer Michael Cohen in an attempt to void a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement she signed shortly before his election.

In addition to commenting on Melania’s supposed feelings about the alleged affair, Giuliani also mentioned on Melania’s thoughts ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election and what she thought about his chances of winning. He said, “Women always think that their husbands will win. Trump is a real gentleman who respects his wife and loves his daughter and has a warm relationship with his ex-wives.”

For the record, Donald Trump has two daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, so it’s unclear which daughter Giuliani referenced in his statement. However, given some of the President’s previous discussions about Ivanka and the fact that she works for his administration, it seems likely Giuliani meant Ivanka. That does not mean that Donald Trump does not love Tiffany, but they have a different relationship than he has with his other children.

Based on Grisham’s statement, it sounds like Giuliani said what he hopes Melania thinks rather than what she actually believes.