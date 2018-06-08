‘Westworld’ Season 2: Did You Miss This Detail About Angela?

The host wore a gruesome crown of fingers for an entire season

Throughout Season 2 of Westworld, host Angela has been fairly brutal. While in Season 1 of the hit robot series, she was often portrayed as every man’s sexual fantasy, in Season 2 she joined Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) army and got straight down to killing humans as Dolores rebelled against the humans who ran Westworld.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7, titled “Les Ecorches,” of HBO’s Westworld Season 2, Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and would like to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 7 of Westworld Season 2, Angela was last seen as she pulled the pin on a grenade and blew up The Cradle. As a result of this, the hosts no longer have their backups and it seems entirely unlikely a replica of Angela will not be produced in the future as a result of this destruction. Although this is Westworld, a show that managed to run Season 1 with different timelines so seamlessly that some viewers didn’t even realize, so perhaps there is some way of bringing Angela back from the dead.

However, there might have been one small thing overlooked about Angela throughout Season 2 of Westworld.

In a show where viewers pride themselves on picking up the finer details of a scene in order to locate it time-wise within the story and its multiple arcs, it seems a detail about Angela may have been missed. It also happens to be a particularly disturbing detail about the host.

Viewers may comment on the outfits Dolores wears in relation to whereabouts in the timeline she is. Or, they might notice the fact that Bernard has a scar on his head in some scenes and not others. However, very few viewers have commented on Angela’s attire other than to call her “Bohemian” in appearance.

John P. Johnson / HBO

However, Inverse has recently pointed out that the headband Angela has been seen sporting throughout Season 2 of Westworld is not the crown of thorns that some viewers suspected, but it is actually made of fingers. The blood-crusted fingers of her victims, according to the star who plays Angela, Talulah Riley.

When questioned about her headband on Twitter, the Westworld star made sure to clarify the gruesome detail.

“It was actually a crown of the blood-encrusted finger-bones of my victims,” Talulah tweeted.

It was actually a crown of the blood-encrusted finger-bones of my victims… https://t.co/bX8FoLDSbX — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) June 5, 2018

Although to be fair, unless viewers are actually watching the series closely, there are very few official promotional images of Angela from Season 2. And, of the four officially released by HBO, only one shows her wearing the crown of fingers headband. Which means that viewers will now have to go back and rewatch Season 2 of Westworld to see Angela’s bloody headgear for themselves.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 8 on Sunday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET. According to Elle, this episode will be titled, “Kiksuya.”