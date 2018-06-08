NBA Rumors: LeBron James Should Team Up With Kevin Durant In Free Agency To Beat GSW, Reports ‘The Big Lead’

Will LeBron James and Kevin Durant consider teaming up in 2018-19 NBA season?

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Based on the first three games, the Warriors are clearly the better team over the Cavaliers, and James needs to transform into a basketball god just to make the series exciting. With the Cavaliers’ failure to reclaim the title against the Warriors, multiple signs are point out that James will leave Cleveland for the second time in free agency.

In the past months, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and the Philadelphia 76ers emerge as potential landing spots for James if ever he considers parting ways with his hometown team. Most of those teams can give James a strong pitch by revealing their plan to dethrone the Warriors. However, Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead explained why joining the Lakers, Rockets, or Sixers may not give James another NBA championship title.

“The Sixers are a little weird because Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz can’t shoot and it would render Joel Embiid into the Chris Bosh/Kevin Love role as a spot-up shooter. Would he even want that? The Rockets are a little odd because there’s only one ball, which LeBron, James Harden, and Chris Paul all need all the time. The Lakers feel like they are a year away; LeBron plus Paul George would not be enough to propel them past the Warriors.”

15 years ago the Cavs drafted LeBron James. They'll likely end up with just one title. Add "The Incompetence" to Cleveland sports failures. https://t.co/l3WqDSDc66 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 7, 2018

Winning is expected to be the main priority of LeBron James in the upcoming free agency. As Glasspiegel noted, the only way James could beat the Warriors is to team up with another superstar who’s about to become an unrestricted free agent this summer – Kevin Durant. Like James, Durant is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and hit the free agency market in July.

Though he already expressed his desire to stay in Golden State, Durant told Sam Amick of USA Today Sports that anything can happen in free agency. Glasspiegel believes James has the power to convince Durant to the leave the Warriors by saying how underappreciated he was in Bay Area playing alongside Stephen Curry. James could tell Durant the only way to silence his haters is to defeat the Warriors.

Several NBA teams who will have enough salary cap space to sign two maximum-salaried players will surely love the idea of having Kevin Durant and LeBron James on their team. The departure of Durant will be a huge loss for the Warriors, but there is a possibility that Golden State will immediately find his replacement in the free agency market. Seeing James and Durant play together in one team is undeniably something fans would want to see, but there is only a little chance for it to happen this summer.