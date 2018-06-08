Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix Series ‘CICGC’ Set To Return In July 2018, Here Is The All-Star Lineup Of Comedians

‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ returns next month, and the featured guests include the late Jerry Lewis.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will return with Season 10 on Netflix in July 2018. The Jerry Seinfeld series was originally aired on Crackle until the streaming giant picked it up, and Season 10 will be the first that is exclusively distributed by Netflix. All episodes of Season 10 will be released on Netflix on July 6.

For those that might have missed this show, since 2012 (many seasons were released the same year), Seinfeld has entertained fans with his hit series that features a different comedian in each episode, a vintage car (though sometimes not-so-vintage) that relates to his visitor in some form or fashion, and as the title indicates, they also enjoy some coffee at a local café.

Through the years, Seinfeld has been joined by a variety of famed entertainers and public figures, such as Michael Richards, Alec Baldwin, Larry David, Howard Stern, the 44 president Barack Obama, Will Ferrell, and among numerous others, Kristen Wiig. Featured cars from past episodes include the 1958 Bentley S1, 1968 Pontiac Firebird 400, 1979 Volkswagen Beetle, 1985 Ferrari 308 GTBi, 1976 Ford LTD Country Squire, and Jon Stewart’s episode featured a 1978 AMC Gremlin.

Netflix

Season 10 will feature 12 comedians and 12 hand-picked cars, and though the vehicles have not been named, the entertainers featured is an all-star lineup. As Eaterdocumented, the 12 comedians that will be Seinfeld’s guests are Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, John Mulaney, Zach Galifianakis, Dave Chappelle, and from a previously unaired episode, the late Jerry Lewis.

12 comedians, 12 hand-picked cars, and of course endless coffee. New episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee stream July 6, only on @NetflixIsAJoke. pic.twitter.com/RlI0rSFWGQ — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) June 7, 2018

In an interview with Sprudge, Jerry Seinfeld spoke about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The iconic comic said that he thinks of this as a comedy video rather than a talk show, and he remarked that he hates that a talk show is just two people planted in front of a backdrop. As documented by Sprudge, Seinfeld then explained how he likes how the Netflix series is more consumable than a full-length show.

“I’ve spent my life with comedians just doing what I do on the show. What I tell editors who are starting to work on the show that either the camera is moving, or the car is moving, or the coffee is moving, or someone is saying something funny. There has to be some reason for every shot. “I could kind of think of it as a kind of video lozenge. I wanted to compress entertainment into something more portable and more consumable. When you watch a regular show that have these normal lengths, you’ve got to wade through a lot to get to the entertainment. As a stand-up comedian, [it has] always been my kind of principle of get to the funny part as soon as you can.”

Netflix

Netflix is currently hosting a collection of episodes from previous seasons of Jerry Seinfeld’s hit series.