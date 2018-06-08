‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, June 7: Lily Explodes At Charlie And Sharon Offers To Leave

Nick wants arbitration, but Victor might be up to something sneaky.

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, June 7, shows the parents of Genoa City struggling to keep things under control in their households.

Lily (Christel Khalil) received a massive shock when she went into Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) room and found somebody there. She found Shauna (Camryn Munn) in her son’s bed, and Lily saw red. She felt so outraged that she dragged everybody to grandpa Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) office at Hamilton-Winters Group to hash it out.

Eventually, Charlie explained the situation that Shauna didn’t have anywhere to go, and he had to help her out. Finally, that was enough to get everybody to stop yelling. At that point, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) came up with what she thought was a brilliant plan. She asked Shauna to move in with her at Devon’s (Bryton James).

There’s just one problem with Hilary’s brilliant solution. She failed to discuss it with Devon, and it is his penthouse after all. It’s not like Shauna could go next door and live with Neil. That probably wouldn’t look right, but you never know.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) took advantage of the fact that Dina (Marla Adams) had a good day. He desperately needs to know the name of his biological father, and at least for the moment, his mother seemed to be of sound mind. With that in mind, Jack took Dina to the club and listened as she told him all about the good old days when she commanded all the attention. Of course, all that attention on the social scene bored her, which may explain why she found herself cheating on John Abbott so often — to ease her boredom.

Ultimately, Dina gave Jack an apology for her confession about John Abbott not being his biological father, and Jack told her it was fine, even if it’s not. He did take that opportunity to ask Dina the identity of his biological father, but she couldn’t remember. She promised to try. He believed her illness kept her from remembering, but it could be a matter of too many men to make a determination, and she’s embarrassed to admit that.

As soon as Sharon (Sharon Case) realized that she was a liability for Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the fight against Victor (Eric Braeden) for custody of Christian, she told him they had to break up. However, Nick adamantly disagreed with her. He planned to keep both Sharon and Christian no matter what the Mustache threw at them.

Of course, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told Nick that she supported him against Victor, but she certainly didn’t support his relationship with Sharon. Even so, Nick wasn’t deterred.

Ultimately, Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc) suggested arbitration instead of a drawn-out legal battle. Obviously, Nick preferred that too. But, would Victor agree, and if he did, does it mean he has some nefarious plan to somehow win the arbitration? Nick better watch out.

