P90X Creator Tony Horton Is Ripped To Shreds Thanks To Diet And Exercise

The fitness icon has found the fountain of youth through a healthy, active lifestyle.

Fitness icon Tony Horton will celebrate his 60th birthday on July 2, but you wouldn’t know that judging by his rippling six-pack abs.

The creator of the best-selling workout regimen P90X has been one of world’s top health gurus for more than 30 years, and has barely aged during that time thanks to a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Tony frequently posts photos during his gym workouts, which demonstrate that exercise is indeed the fountain of youth. Over the years, Horton has acquired a massive celebrity following, including rapper Eminem, singer Pink, rock legend Bruce Springsteen, and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Avoid Processed Foods

Horton has credited a varied diet that combines the principles of the vegan, vegetarian, and Paleo diets for his age-defying physique. Rule number one is to avoid processed foods filled with sugar and chemicals.

“By staying away from processed foods…and adding more whole foods into your diet like fresh vegetables, leafy greens, whole grains, healthy fats and lean proteins, your body will respond quickly and gratuitously,” he wrote on his blog, Tony Horton For Life. “The more we eat foods with high nutrient density, the better and more vital we will feel.”

To maintain his rippling six-pack abs, Horton works out five to six days a week, alternating between P90X, yoga, weightlifting, cross-training, and plyometrics. Tony tries to work different body parts every day to avoid injury and maximize muscle growth and healing.

Horton says aging causes your muscles to deteriorate and your metabolism to slow down, but you can greatly offset that through healthy eating and an active lifestyle.

Tony Horton is famous for his incredible physique, but said a strong mind is critical for achieving health, success, and happiness. And it starts with a positive attitude.

“A positive attitude is much more than just ‘staying positive,'” Horton wrote. “It’s about acknowledging and taking a hard look at all your positive attributes (and you have many) and bringing those to light instead of the negative ones.”

Horton told CNBC he lives his life by two mantras. One is: “Do your best, forget the rest.” His other mantra: “Aging is for idiots.”

Tony, who has weathered his share of personal struggles, says he stays motivated to exercise, follow a healthy diet, and maintain an optimistic outlook so he can help others.

‘Aging Is For Idiots’

Over the years, Horton has helped millions of people lose hundreds of thousands of pounds and totally transform their lives. He said he realized over the years that he has control over two things: what he eats and if he exercises that day.

“If I did those two things relatively well, without judging it along the way, I ended up being more productive, more enthusiastic, I had more energy, and I had a greater propensity to solve problems,” Horton said. “I sleep better, I just feel better, I’m more productive.”