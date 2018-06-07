Becca Kufrin Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From ‘The Bachelorette’

Kufrin always kept a jar of peanut butter with her at all times.

Becca Kufrin is sworn to secrecy regarding the ending to her season of The Bachelorette, but she’s dropping some other behind-the-scenes secrets about her time on ABC’s rose-filled reality franchise. Kufrin recently answered a series of fan questions for Buzzfeed in which she revealed how much she has grown from her back-to-back Bachelor stints and what got her through the season.

Becca told Buzzfeed that the first night of filming, which featured her 28 suitors’ limo meet-and-greets and the premiere night cocktail party, was the longest. In fact, Becca and her boys pulled an all-nighter. Kufrin revealed that she got to the mansion at around 7:30 p.m. and didn’t walk out the next morning until 9 a.m.

Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are rarely seen eating, even though their dinner dates show plates piled with delicious food. But Becca revealed that when cameras weren’t rolling she ate “so much every night.” Kufrin said her guys had a caterer that provided everything from little hors d’oeuvres to mac and cheese and chicken entrees. But The Bachelorette doesn’t get to go into the kitchen.

“I would have just a ton of chicken nuggets and a ton of peanut butter — that’s what got me through the entire season,” Kufrin said.

In fact, peanut butter seemed to be Becca’ go-to snack. Kufrin admitted that some days of filming the ABC reality show were really long and she didn’t know when she would have a proper meal so she always kept a container of peanut butter on her.

Smashing! #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Jun 4, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

Becca also revealed that during Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season of The Bachelor (the season which ended with him breaking their engagement as ABC’s cameras rolled) she really had no clue that he planned to end things with her. Becca said that while she knew Arie had been struggling with his feelings for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, she “didn’t see the breakup that day happening at all.”

As for her starring journey on the ABC reality franchise, Becca recently showed off her Bachelorette closet to Good Morning America. Becca will wear a total of 118 outfits this season of The Bachelorette. For her limo night meetings, Kufrin wore a white $20,000 gown embellished with real pearls.

Becca Kufrin has revealed that she is currently engaged. She now says she is open to moving from Minnesota to her new fiancé’s city or possibly even to Los Angeles, a popular destination for post-Bachelor couples. And while her heart was broken during her first go-around, Becca now maintains that she “one-thousand percent believes” in The Bachelorette journey.

“It worked last time around and it worked this time around, so much more! It works, it works! ” Becca said. “It’s a crazy, unconventional worthwhile journey, but you can find love.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.