‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Actor Alan O’Neill Dies At 47

Irish-born actor Alan O’Neill, who appeared as recurring character Hugh in the crime drama series Sons of Anarchy, was found dead on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. He was 47.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ wrote that O’Neill’s body was found by his girlfriend in the hallway of her apartment. No possible cause of death was not mentioned, but TMZ’s sources told the publication that there were no signs of foul play, and that autopsy results should be available soon. O’Neill was described as a heavy smoker with a history of heart issues, and a previous history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Although he was most memorable to American audiences for his role as Hugh in the sixth and seventh seasons of Sons of Anarchy, where he appeared in a total of seven episodes, including the series finale, Alan O’Neill’s acting career started slightly more than two decades ago, according to his IMDB page. He appeared as Keith McGrath in the Irish soap opera Fair City, and also starred in the British show Inspector George Gently. Following Sons of Anarchy, O’Neill had a minor role in the 2016 film Urge, which starred Pierce Brosnan and Danny Masterson.

According to O’Neill’s actor page on the website Cast Annette Now, Alan was also an experienced theater actor, having appeared in productions of A Streetcar Named Desire, Hamlet, The Picture of Dorian Grey, and The Importance of Being Earnest. He was also listed as being skilled in a number of athletic activities required for movie or TV roles, including cycling, fencing, and swimming, and capable of operating different types of firearms.

Prior to O’Neill’s death, the actor was announced as a cast member in the upcoming horror film Charlie Lives: The Family’s Return. The film is listed on IMDB as a movie where a group of teenagers gets “terrorized” by remaining members of Charles Manson’s “Family” when they visit the convicted mass murderer’s old ranch.

Alan O’Neill is not the first Sons of Anarchy star in recent years to have passed away at a young age. Johnny Lewis, who played Kip “Half Sack” Epps on the series, had appeared in a number of other television shows before joining Sons of Anarchy’s main cast for its first two seasons. According to E! News, Lewis was only 28-years-old in September 2012 when he allegedly killed his elderly landlady and either fell or jumped off a roof to his death.