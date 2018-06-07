Scott Wolf Drops Shirtless Pic On Instagram, ‘Party Of Five’ Star Chiseled At 50

The actor still looks great at 50!

Fifty never looked so good, at least that’s how it appears when glancing at former teen idol, Scott Wolf. The handsome star of the mid-1990s hit Party of Five showed off his still-fab body in a post to Instagram. He was celebrating the fact that he just turned 50 on June 4 and still looks smoking hot shirtless.

Younger men should take notice as we’re sure younger women will. Let’s face it, his boyish good looks have appealed to women of all ages ever since he was on the hit series. In the photo, he’s only wearing his Captain America sweatpants, and by the response to his photo, he’s still got it.

So has his career, since he certainly hasn’t lost steam, working steadily over the years. After that hit left the airwaves, he appeared in pivotal arcs on such shows as Spin City, Everwood, NCIS as Jonathan Cole, Perception, and Night Shift. He was also a series regular on the gone-too-soon show, The Nine, the sci-fi reboot V, and Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters.

In addition to celebrating his birthday, the actor also celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kelley Limp. He wrote a beautiful note to her in another Instagram post.

“I’m not sure what I did in this or some other lifetime to be lucky enough to live this life by your side, but whatever it was, I’m real glad I did it. Happy Anniversary, my love. Now more than ever.”

The actor’s Instagram is often filled with pictures of his now 4-year-old daughter, Lucy, as well as his sons and his dogs.

Earlier this year, news broke that Freeform was planning to reboot Party of Five, with a new immigration twist to it. This time the show would focus on five Mexican-American children forced to band together after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. The Buendias siblings (rather than the Salinger siblings of yesteryear) will struggle as they learn how to move on with their lives in America without their parents, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

There is no word yet on when the reboot may hit the air, but since their family drama, The Fosters, is coming to an end this summer, it may work well next winter and could make a good block with The Fosters‘ spin-off featuring Callie and Mariana. There is also no word on whether any of the original cast members of Part of Five have been approached for cameos in the reboot.