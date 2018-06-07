Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-Winning Broadway Show, ‘In The Heights,’ To Be Made Into A Film, Released In 2020

Great news for Broadway fans!

Broadway fans and fans on Lin-Manuel Miranda alike will be ecstatic to know that one of his hit plays will soon be coming to the big screen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony Award-winning play, In the Heights, is slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2020. Last month, the famed Warner Bros. Studios picked up the film after it was released from The Weinstein Company following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations. Jon M. Chu, who recently directed the upcoming movie Crazy Rich Asians, will also direct In the Heights.

Playbill dishes that the hit musical follows the story of a “young storeowner watches the joys and heartbreaks of his tight-knit community as they pass through his bodega” in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. During its run, the show produced 1,185 performances and was highly touted at the 2008 Tony Awards with 13 nominations and an impressive four wins.

Entertainment Weekly shares that the play originally made its Broadway debut back in 2008 and a film adaptation has “been in the works” since 2016. Hudes was the mastermind behind the script of the play, while Miranda wrote all of the music and lyrics for it. On his Twitter account today, Miranda teased fans that the movie is finally happening.

“Is…is this really happening this time?” Miranda asked, along with a list of people who will be taking part in the behind-the-scenes aspects of the film, as well as a link to a Broadway article.

Miranda’s tweet has already gained a ton of attention with over 8,000-plus favorites, 1,500 retweets and over 250 comments in just two hours. Many fans took to the comments section of the tweet to express their excitement over the recent news, while countless others congratulated Miranda.

“Ugh fav musical of all time.”

“DO NOT TOY WITH MY EMOTIONS. this better be happening,” one fan joked.

“Cool. Now get HBO to do a live broadcast of Hamilton similar to NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar,” another fan suggested.

A few other fans asked Miranda if he would reprise his role as Usnavi, though he has yet to comment on it. The cast of the film has also not yet been released and many fans asked Miranda if they would be holding auditions for the film.

As many of Miranda’s fans know, he is also the mastermind behind the current hit Broadway show Hamilton. Fans can see Hamilton on Broadway in New York this summer.