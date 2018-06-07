‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Shares First Photo From Her ‘Naked And Afraid’ Episode

Maci Bookout gave fans their first look at her 'Naked and Afraid' episode on Instagram.

Maci Bookout will soon be seen starring on an episode of Naked and Afraid.

After years of chronicling her life as a young mom on MTV’s Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG, the mother-of-three will be seen attempting to survive in the middle of nowhere on the Discovery Network series.

News of Bookout’s upcoming appearance was first shared publicly months ago, and on June 7, the longtime reality star gave fans their first look at her episode in the form of an Instagram photo.

“Eeek! Everyone has been asking about my episode of Naked and Afraid… Watch the sneak peek inside the new episode of Naked and Afraid XL: All Stars this Sunday night at 10pm on the [Discovery Channel],” Bookout said.

With her caption, Bookout added a snake emoji and a flame emoji.

When Bookout’s upcoming appearance on the reality show was first reported, she immediately faced backlash over the racy series. As many fans pointed out, Bookout threw a fit after her Teen Mom OG co-star, Farrah Abraham, returned to the series after starring in a couple of sex tapes. So, proceeding to appear in the nude on a television series seemed a bit hypocritical to some.

When Maci Bookout first learned that her co-star Farrah Abraham had been invited to participate in the Teen Mom reboot, Teen Mom OG, she confronted producers about their decision and said that if Abraham was back, she didn’t want to be a part of the show. A while later, after temporarily quitting the series, Bookout chose to return, but said that her 9-year-old son, Bentley, would not be appearing any longer.

In March, after learning that Bookout had filmed an episode of Naked and Afraid, Abraham spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The irony of this is hilarious,” Abraham told the outlet. “Hopefully she has fun on her pornographic show; [it] sounds tragic.”

Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, also spoke to The Ashley about Bookout’s appearance on the show, revealing that he is actually excited to get to watch her episode because the series is one of his all-time favorite shows. He also said he’ll enjoy seeing all of Bookout’s tattoos for the very first time.

Maci Bookout and her family are expected to return to MTV later this year for Teen Mom OG‘s eighth season. As fans likely know, Farrah Abraham was fired from her role at the end of last year and will not be featured on any further episodes of the series.