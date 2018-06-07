Megyn Kelly Sticks Up For Stormy Daniels Following Giuliani’s Comments About ‘Not Respecting’ Adult Film Stars

Kelly accused President Trump and his lawyer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, of having double standards, in the light of how first lady Melania Trump had previously posed nude for 'GQ.'

In the aftermath of a recent statement from presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani about Stormy Daniels, Megyn Kelly defended the adult film actress, saying on her NBC talk show that Daniels’ profession does not automatically damage her credibility.

As recalled by People, the controversy started Wednesday, when Giuliani spoke at an event in Tel Aviv, saying that he respects all human beings, even criminals, but does not respect Daniels in the same way he respects “career women or women of substance,” or those who do not “sell [their bodies] for sexual exploitation.”

On Thursday, Giuliani followed up those remarks in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, opining that feminists who support the adult film industry should “turn in their credentials.” The former New York City mayor then responded to Bash’s suggestion that his views may be “antiquated” by saying that he “kind of [likes his] view of it better.”

On Thursday’s episode of Megyn Kelly Today, the show’s host spoke in defense of Stormy Daniels, suggesting that both Rudy Giuliani and President Donald Trump had double standards, considering how first lady Melania Trump had posed nude for money during her days as a model.

“So, Melania Trump is classy and gorgeous and I really admire her,” said Kelly, in quotes from her show published by Raw Story.

“But she has posed nude for GQ magazine back in 2000. And so to suggest that Trump would never respect, and that Giuliani wouldn’t respect anybody whose ever sold her body for sexual exploitation — I’m not comparing the two, [because] posing nude is not the same as being a porn star. But, come on!”

Megyn Kelly defends Stormy Daniels: "Being an adult film star does not make you a liar" https://t.co/3z6sKNvd4t pic.twitter.com/4ZaoW7Xpvk — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2018

As far as Stormy Daniels’ credibility is concerned, Kelly added that working as an adult film star “does not make you a liar.” She then asked her audience whether they agree with what Giuliani also claimed on Wednesday – that Melania Trump believes her husband’s denial of an affair with Daniels. According to The Hill, most of the audience members replied in the negative.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Stormy Daniels has filed a total of three lawsuits in relation to the affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006, including the one she filed on Wednesday against Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and Daniels’ former attorney, Keith Davidson. Daniels’ current attorney, Michael Avenatti, also reacted negatively to Giuliani’s comments in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, calling him an “absolute pig” for suggesting that women who work in the pornography or adult film industry automatically do not serve the respect and trust of people. He also suggested that Trump should fire Giuliani as his lawyer for his “piggish” comments about women.