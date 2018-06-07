Brody Jenner Breaks Silence On Caitlyn Missing His Wedding

Brody Jenner has finally broken his silence over how he feels about Caitlyn Jenner having missed his incredible destination wedding to his girlfriend of five years Kaitlynn Carter. While the ceremony, held at Nihi Sumba Resort on Sumba island just off the coast of Indonesia was amazing and he’s now a happily married man, Jenner, 34, still has some sadness attributed to that day since an obviously key member of his family was missing.

“It was a big disappointment,” he told PEOPLE exclusively in their next issue, on stands Friday. “Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.” Caitlyn had been planning to attend, as recently as a few weeks ago, but unfortunately, some last-minute work prevented her from being able to get there in time. According to PEOPLE, Caitlyn does plan to throw a post-wedding party for the newlyweds back in Los Angeles sometime over the summer. Apparently, her not showing up wasn’t a complete surprise for her son.

“I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing,” Brody said, according to TooFab.com. Sadly, it looks like other Jenner family members disappointed him as well, with neither Kendall nor Kylie Jenner bothering to even R.S.V.P. to the invite for the destination wedding. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the Kardashians were not invited to the nuptials. Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, and his brother Brandon were in attendance.

Whether or not he had everyone at his wedding that he wanted, Jenner was thrilled to get married. The location may have been dreamy and exotic, but the wedding wasn’t overblown like you’ve come to expect from a lot of Hollywood couples. He and now-wife Kaitlynn, 29, chose to have an intimate ceremony with about 50 of their closest family members and friends. This particular island has played a special part in their love story since it is where Brody proposed to Kaitlynn back in 2016.

The two first met in 2013, and it seemed like love at first sight. He knew quickly that he wanted to get to know this very special lady, and she felt the exact same way about him. The two seemed inseparable, being photographed constantly all over Los Angeles and looking the picture of love. As the wedding date got closer, Jenner made it clear how excited he was to be marrying the love of his life. “I am the luckiest man on earth to have Kaitlynn by my side,” he shared.