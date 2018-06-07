Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Javi Marroquin’s Baby News, Questions Timeline Of His Romance With Lauren Comeau

Does Kailyn Lowry believe her ex-husband was unfaithful to someone when he got his current girlfriend pregnant?

Kailyn Lowry is admitting that the timeline of her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s new romance and baby news is a bit suspicious.

Following a number of rumors regarding potential cheating, the Teen Mom 2 star addressed the recent news of Lauren Comeau’s pregnancy while chatting on her podcast, Coffee Convos, with co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

According to a report from OK! Magazine on June 7, Lowry suspected Comeau was pregnant before his big announcement last week and actually questioned Marroquin about his potential second child. Right away, Marroquin denied that he and Comeau were expecting a child but later admitted it was true.

“I truthfully have no feelings towards them being pregnant. I’m not mad, I’m not sad, I’m not happy, like I literally wish them the best and that’s it,” Lowry said.

As for that suspicious timeline of when Marroquin and Comeau actually conceived their son or daughter, Lowry told her co-host that she didn’t want to get into that too much because she is “literally mindf**ked” about when Comeau became pregnant with her ex-husband’s second child.

“I know what the timeline is and the s**t is a little messy,” she explained.

Lowry and Marroquin were married for 3.5 years and share one son, 4-year-old Lincoln.

As fans saw days ago, Lincoln played a role in announcing his dad’s baby news publicly.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau announced they were back together in mid-March, just weeks after Marroquin split from former girlfriend Briana DeJesus in February. Then, just over two months later, Comeau debuted a sizable baby bump, which sparked rumors suggesting that Comeau’s relationship with Marroquin actually overlapped with his relationship with DeJesus.

As for Lowry, she was also recently involved with her ex-husband but hasn’t confirmed exactly when their latest hookup took place. Instead, she has simply confirmed that she and Marroquin did attempt to reconcile their marriage at some point during the last several months, but to no avail.

Marroquin and Comeau first began dating last summer after meeting at the wedding of a friend. However, because Comeau lived in South Carolina, they struggled to make their relationship work and ultimately called it quits just weeks later. Now, as they await the birth of their first child, Comeau is expected to soon move from her home in Charleston to Marroquin’s place in Delaware.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their families, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.