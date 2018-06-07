Bella Hadid Splashes Around, Shows Off Assets In Orange Swimsuit At Beach In Mexico

It seems as though it’s the year of the swimsuit for supermodel Bella Hadid.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Hadid told fans that she was in a “summer mood” during a beach Vogue photo shoot in Mexico. The model stayed at the luxury Hotel Esencia on the Caribbean coast of Mexico and could be seen flaunting a nude g-string thong and a large sombrero hat while posing for photos.

“Mexico has always had my heart and been my favorite place since childhood…I was so lucky to be able to come back.”

But it wasn’t all work and no play for the 21-year-old, who was recently photographed splashing around at the beach. Today, the Daily Mail shared photos of the brunette beauty in a matte-orange one-piece swimsuit that showcases the model’s long legs with high slits showcasing her thighs. The gorgeous bathing suit ties at the top and is low cut enough to reveal a little bit of cleavage.

In the pictures, Bella is all smiles as she emerges from the water, wearing her hair slicked back and wet with a pair of massive hoop earrings as well as a few rings on her fingers. Fans of Hadid can purchase the swimsuit that she can be seen rocking in the photos on the Tropic of C website. The sexy suit comes in sizes XS-L and retails for $150. The brand is actually designed by fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel, who also happens to be a friend of Hadid.

Bella Hadid flaunts her supermodel figure in revealing orange swimsuit as she runs on beach in Mexico https://t.co/vow4bk9zp6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 7, 2018

Today on her Instagram account, the model shared that she is shooting for Love Magazine. In the up-close photo, Bella looks stunning with her hair slicked back in a sleek black ponytail and smoky black eye makeup. The model’s eyebrows are perfectly manicured and she sports subtle pink lipstick in the gorgeous shot. Within just two hours of being posted, the photo has already gained the attention of tons of Hadid’s 18 million-plus followers with over 333,000 likes as well as 1,300 comments.

It comes as no shock that many fans commented on the image to let Hadid know how beautiful she is.

“The most beautiful eyes in the world. I love you Bella.”

“Are you from the angels planet..” another fan asked.

And last night, Hadid shared with fans that she was very excited that she would finally be able to sleep in her bed for “two consecutive” nights. Along with the caption, the model shared a photo of herself throwing her hands up in the air to express her joyful mood. Turns out, stars really are just like us.