‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: New Weekly Preview Reveals Ciara’s Fear Over Ben

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that fans will be seeing a lot of scenes featuring Ben and Ciara, an unlikely pairing that viewers may want to start getting used to.

According to a June 7 report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives will return for new episodes next week, and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be fighting to save the life of Ciara Brady (Valerie Konefal). The new preview for the upcoming week reveals that Ben and Ciara will find themselves in an interesting situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ben Weston was recently let out of the mental hospital he had been locked away in. Now, he’s returned to Salem and is hoping to have a fresh start in his otherwise troubled life. However, that doesn’t seem to be going well for him. After trying to make amends with Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Ben was basically run out of town by Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). On his way out of Salem, he stumbled upon Ciara, who was lying on the ground after getting into a motorcycle accident.

Ben had no car, no cell phone, and there was nobody around to help. So, he’s going to do the only thing he knows how to do. He’ll take Ciara to a place that is a huge part of his past, the secluded cabin where he once brought Abigail and tried to murder her. Ben’s past will likely to catch up to him as he remembers the bad memories of his time there with Abby. However, he’ll need to be focused on taking care of Ciara.

Days of our Lives fans will see that Ciara will finally wake up, and she’ll be completely freaked out to see Ben standing over her. All Ciara really knows about Ben is that he is a murderer and a dangerous criminal. However, Ben will explain to her what has happened, and tell her that he is only trying to help.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben shows up on Will's doorstep to make amends.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/avCoU7h3oU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 7, 2018

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Ben and Ciara could become the newest Days of our Lives couple to hit Salem. The pair may grow close as Ben takes care of Ciara after her accident. Although she is very vulnerable at the moment due to her relationship drama with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and her recent motorcycle crash, it seems that DOOL is trying to re-brand Ben as a good guy, and a relationship with Ciara could do the trick.

Days of our Lives is pre-empted on Thursday, June 7 and Friday, June 8, but will return to its regular time on Monday, June 11.