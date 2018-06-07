Lauren Burnham Channels ‘Bachelor’ Fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr. With New Grey ‘Do

'The Bachelor' bride-to-be shows off her grey hair makeover.

Lauren Burnham is proving that the couple that greys together, stays together. The Bachelor “‘winner,” who is currently engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. just went grey. Lauren showed off her newly colored grey locks to her Instagram story, captioning the clip with: “Just got a hair makeover [and] I’m OBSESSED!!!”

Lauren, whose blonde beach waves were the envy of her fellow Bachelor competitors, has not posted any photos of herself standing next to Arie with her new grey ‘do, but there’s no denying that these reality TV lovebirds are twinning.

Arie, who is just 36 years old, first noticed strands of grey in his hair when he was in his early twenties and he was even grey when he appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette.

“I was actually already gray during Emily’s season… I was already gray!” Luyendyk Jr. told People earlier this year. “And I started going gray in my early 20s, actually. So, yeah, I’m just embracing it, you know? Salt-and-pepper look, it’s like totally in.”

Of course, Arie’s hair may get a bit greyer when he comes face to face with Becca Kufrin, his original Bachelor fiancé, later this season on The Bachelorette. Arie is set to make a came on the ABC reality show for one final conversation with his ex. Luyendyk famously dumped Becca weeks after proposing to her in Peru as ABC’s cameras recorded the awkward breakup. In one of the most shocking Bachelor finales ever (yes, really!), Luyendyk Jr. later popped the question to Lauren Burnham.

Of course, now that she’s happily engaged to Arie, a new hair look is not Lauren Burnham’s only recent change. According to Life & Style, after a whirlwind romance on The Bachelor, Lauren recently moved from her hometown in Virginia to live with Arie in Arizona. In addition, The Bachelor couple recently announced their wedding date and location. Arie and Lauren will tie the knot in January in Maui—and it won’t be a TV wedding. The couple opted for a low key private wedding due to their controversial engagement, and the news even surprised ABC Entertainment senior vice president Robert Mills.

“I don’t think they’ve been a couple that people have been particularly kind to, so they probably didn’t want a bunch of people hate-watching their wedding,” the ABC exec told Variety. “For us, we’re just thrilled that they did find love. They went through this really painful experience and are going [to] get married. So we’re happy for them.”