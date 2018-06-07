Kelly Clarkson Ascribes Weight Loss To Thyroid Issue, ‘I’m Not Working Out!’

'The Voice' coach has taken her health back.

Kelly Clarkson is one hot mama and she has the body to prove it. The star’s weight is once again making headlines, but this time around fans have been marveling at the singer’s new svelte and sexy figure only two years after her son Remington’s birth. According to Extra TV, The Voice coach credits her weight loss to reading a book for a thyroid condition that she had.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox (by Steven R. Gundry, MD). It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”

Fans have definitely noticed that Clarkson has been sporting a much slimmer physique and they have been applauding her weight loss on social media. There has also been a lot of speculation as to how she shed the pounds. Kelly revealed that a book informed her about critical issues that were affecting her thyroid. The star has been very vocal about dealing with thyroid issues in the past and when she addressed those issues, the weight fell off.

Clarkson credits The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven R. Gundry for helping her understand how food should be cooked, why it is better to eat pesticide and GMO-free food, and why eating organic foods are beneficial to your health. Dr. Gundry is a world-renowned heart surgeon who has written several books on living a healthier life by changing your diet. She claims to have lost all this weight and not to have worked out at all, which is a bonus for this mom who already has a family and a hectic schedule.

Ever since Kelly won American Idol in 2002, the singer has constantly faced a steady stream of body shamers. At one point, she even had to clarify a comment that she had made to Attitude magazine. The magazine implied that at one point she was suicidal because of her weight. According to CNN, the singer never considered suicide because of her weight.

“Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin,” Clarkson tweeted. “I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin.”

It seems as if Kelly has taken control of her health, and everything else has fallen into place.