Ronda Rousey Shows Off Her Figure In A Skin-Tight White Jumpsuit

Ronda Rousey is the latest wrestler to show off her killer curves.

Ronda Rousey is nothing if not a gorgeous lady, and as she recently proved in her latest appearance on behalf of the WWE, she’s not afraid to show off her body.

The Daily Mail has some awesome photos of the MMA-fighter-turned-WWE-superstar, who attended the WWE’s For Your Consideration event at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles yesterday.

This was the first time ever that the WWE hosted a For Your Consideration event for the Emmys, and they held it at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, California.

Ronda Rousey showed off her killer curves in a skin-tight white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that all but hit her cleavage. She paired the jumpsuit, which was designed by the House of CB, with stiletto Versace heels.

This exact jumpsuit isn’t available for purchase from the House of CB as of yet — it was actually custom-made for Ronda Rousey for this event. However, similar jumpsuits are available from the couture house for about $200.

Check out some of the pictures of Ronda Rousey at some events below.

Thank you Turin for all the warmth and hospitality!!????????❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/yT754lPNTv — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 19, 2018

There were countless other wrestling luminaries in the building beside Ronda Rousey, of course — the Bella twins, Roman Reigns, Stephanie McMahon, and Charlotte Flair were just a few of the many WWE stars that walked the red carpet.

One of the most notable things about this event, of course, is the fact that it was for the benefit of the Emmys, because in the entire time that the WWE has been on the air on various networks, the company has never garnered an Emmy nomination of any kind.

It’s speculated, though not confirmed, that one of the central shows up for consideration for the Emmys is the “reality” shows that the WWE makes available for the E! Network.

Amongst those shows include Total Divas, which focus on the lives of the WWE “divas” — i.e., the women wrestlers — and its spin-off show, Total Bellas.

The latter show follows the lives of the Bella twins and their respective mates — Brie Bella, of course, with her husband Daniel Bryan and their new baby, Birdie Joe, and Nikki Bella with her on-again, off-again boyfriend John Cena.

And while the latter show has recently experienced a dip in the ratings thanks to the “work” of the Nikki Bella-John Cena split-but-not-really, it’s still a solid Emmy contender, if the WWE has its way.

Ronda Rousey also proudly showed off her wedding ring on the red carpet, too.