Joe Manganiello Opens Up About Working With Wife Sofia Vergara On ‘Stano’

The pair will appear together in the film 'Stano.'

What’s it like to work with your spouse? Just as Joe Manganiello.

In a recent interview with The Project the heartthrob opened up about his latest film, Stano, as well as what it was like to work alongside his wife, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. The actor starts off by confessing that he never really wanted to work with Sofia as they like to keep their marriage private and out of the public eye. But when Sofia read the script for his latest film that he co-wrote and produced, it brought her to tears and she knew that it was a project that she wanted to be a part of.

“A couple of years into our relationship, she was complaining about her agents at the time not finding any good parts for her, any good roles and we didn’t want to work together.”

“You don’t want to put your relationship up on a public chopping block in that way,” the actor continued.

But Joe eventually convinced Sofia to read the script for his film, leaving it by her bedside for her to read, and she gushed over how amazing the script was, telling her husband that she had have a role in it.

He then told Sofia that they would figure out how to work together while also joking that he had finally earned “some respect” around the house since he’s technically Sofia’s boss on the film set.

According to IMDB, the film follows the story of a once-aspiring baseball player who returns to his Bronx neighborhood after serving a 17-year prison sentence for a violent crime he committed when he was a youngster. Sofia plays the role of Angela Ramirez while Joe stars in the film as the main character, Sonny Stano. The movie is currently in post-production and it’s expected to be released later this year. This marks the first film that the pair have starred in together.

And in a recent interview with People, Joe opened up about married life nearly three years after tying the knot back in November of 2015, confessing how being married to Sofia is amazing.

“The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me.”

The actor also says that marriage and relationships are not really work but since life is hard, he says that it is nice to have someone to help you walk through life and deal with all the curveballs along the way.

Clearly, these two are a match made in heaven!