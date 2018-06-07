Paris Hilton’s Brother Conrad Sentenced Following Conviction For Stealing Rick Salomon’s Car

After a long year of going back and forth, Paris Hilton’s younger brother Conrad Hilton is finally facing his judgment day in court. As reported by Page Six, on Wednesday, June 6, Conrad faced a judge and was sentenced after initially being arrested for stealing a car from Rick Salomon’s house approximately one year ago. The Los Angeles District Attorney announced on Wednesday that Hilton pleaded no contest to “taking a car without permission and violating a protective stay-away court order.” Due to his careless actions, the 24-year-old “was convicted of one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court in a negotiated plea agreement,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

As a result of his bad behavior, the hotel heir was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to attend mental health and substance abuse addiction counseling. The judge also issued a three-year protective order that requires Conrad to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Daily Salomon, her father, and her mother.

Back in May 2017, Conrad was arrested for stealing Salomon’s Bentley in order to go and visit his estranged ex-girlfriend, Hunter. Following their split in 2015, Hunter had obtained a restraining order against Conrad which he clearly was willingly attempting to break.

Due to his legal troubles, Conrad was forced to miss his brother Barron’s wedding in St. Barts this past weekend.

Both the Hiltons and the Salomons have a long dramatic history with one another, with older sister Paris Hilton being involved with Rick years ago. Many remember the now infamous sex tape that leaked, starring Paris and her ex, Rick. As it was previously reported by the Daily Mail, Paris recently took some time to reflect on the release of the sex tape, opening up on how deeply it affected her afterward. Paris revealed the devastating impact it had on her life following its release, claiming it felt like rape. The 37-year-old socialite says she was mortified after her former boyfriend Rick Salomon sold the rights to the intimate homemade film, where he recorded Paris and himself having intercourse.

“It was like being raped. It felt like I’d lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways,” she said of the aftermath. “I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live,’ because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn’t want to be known as that. I would never be who I could have been.”

Following its release, Paris took legal action, eventually settling out of court in 2005. Due to its popularity, Paris reportedly received $400,000 – a percentage of which was planned for her chosen charities.

Despite claims of settling out of court, Paris maintained that she didn’t receive any money for the tape. Telling GQ in 2006, “I never received a dime from the video. It’s just dirty money and he should give it all to some charity for the sexually abused or something. To be honest, I don’t even think about it anymore.”