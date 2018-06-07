Ivanka Trump Calls Mike Pence An ‘Exemplary Leader’ In Birthday Post

Donald Trump's vice president is 59 today.

First daughter Ivanka Trump shared a birthday message to Vice President Mike Pence on Instagram and Twitter today.

Pence turns 59 today. Before Donald Trump tapped him as his running mate, former talk show host and longtime Republican Mike Pence served as Indiana’s governor from 2013 to 2017 and prior to that was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013 from the state’s 2nd congressional district.

President Trump and his loyal and low-key VP, a self-described Christian conservative, obviously have widely different backgrounds and fundamentally contrasting personalities. The ex-New York real estate mogul and reality TV star was a Democrat and independent prior to running for the presidency as a first-time candidate on the GOP ticket in 2016.

That said, unlike many of predecessors in office who have occupied a ceremonial role in a presidential administration, Pence seems to be a player in terms of negotiating with Congress about legislation, participating in important policy decisions, and even often swearing in Trump appointees. He is also on hand when the president signs important bills, which this week was exemplified by the VA Mission Act which will expand healthcare access for military veterans.

As part of his constitutional duties, Mike Pence can cast a deciding vote in the U.S. Senate in instances where the chamber is deadlocked on a bill or a nominee confirmation.

Former businesswoman Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the president in the White House as well as his daughter, conveyed her birthday wishes via social media to Mike Pence, sentiments which received more than 90,000 likes on Instagram as of this writing and were shared with her nearly 5.7 Twitter followers.

“Happy Birthday to our Vice President Mike Pence. It is an honor to serve with such an exemplary leader. Cheers!”

Happy Birthday to our @VP Mike Pence! It is an honor to serve with such an exemplary leader. Cheers! ????

????: Official White House Photo pic.twitter.com/mtMc66pZgV — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 7, 2018

Last year, Mike Pence spent at least part of his birthday in Houston at the NASA Space Center attending a ceremony honoring new astronauts. His office has not yet detailed how he will celebrate his birthday this time around, but check back with the Inquisitr for updates.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen, who met while he attended Indiana University Law School, have three kids, one of whom is a U.S. Marine. The Pences have been married for more than 30 years.

According to the Bustle website, today’s social media message was the first time that Ivanka Trump had publicly extended birthday wishes to Vice President Mike Pence. “Ivanka was the first Trump to publicly wish Pence a happy birthday,” the website added.