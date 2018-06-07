Carrie Underwood Pregnant Rumors Swirl As Fans Spot Maybe-Baby Bump In Jumpsuit

Carrie Underwood is sparking pregnancy rumors yet again. The country music singer was spotted at the CMT Awards this week and some fans believe that she may have been sporting a tiny baby bump under her sparkly jumpsuit.

Fans speculated about Carrie Underwood’s possibly pregnancy after she was seen in a form fitting jumpsuit at the show. Later, the singer posted a photo of herself via Instagram holding her award, and again ignited speculation as it appeared she may be sporting a tiny baby bump.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, back in March is was rumored that Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, may be expecting a new addition to their family. Sources told Life & Style Magazine at the time that the singer’s friends believed she may be pregnant, and might even be expecting twins.

“Friends think Carrie is pregnant, and the buzz is that she’s expecting twins! If you know Carrie at all, [you know] she’s been wanting at least two more kids since she had Isaiah in 2015. Twins would be music to her ears! She’s eating far more than she ever did last time she was pregnant and craving foods like dark chocolate and Subway veggie sandwiches. Carrie’s also begun scaling back on sessions with her personal trainer,” an insider dished to the magazine at the time.

In addition, the sources claim that Carrie and Mike have been planning a possible renovation to their Nashville home, revealing to friends that they may construct another nursery.

“Both she and Mike have said that their next big home renovation project is a room for a nursery. Carrie loves fairy tales and children’s books, and would custom design the room as a little kingdom for the twins and stock it with classic books.”

Of course, Carrie Underwood hasn’t spoken out about the most recent batch of pregnancy rumors. Instead she has slowly been making her way back into the spotlight after a shocking accident that left her with nearly 50 stitches in her face.

As many fans may remember, Underwood suffered a horrific fall in 2017 that left her needing some major medical attention to her face, as well as an injury to her wrist. She is now healed, and getting back into the swing of things when it comes to performing on stage in front of a live audience. She’s recently rocked a few performances, including one on the stage at the CMT Awards on Wednesday night.