Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Is All Grown Up — And She’s Stunning

It's hard to believe that Kelly's daughter is already old enough to go to prom.

Where did time go? That’s what fans are wondering about Kelly Ripa’s growing kids.

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Ripa’s oldest child, Michael recently turned 21 and his doting mother celebrated the occasion with a sweet post and series of photos of him throughout his life to wish him a happy birthday. In turn, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, also shared a few photos of his son to celebrate.

And while it may not be daughter Lola’s birthday, Ripa still had a reason to celebrate with her beloved daughter going to Prom. In the photo posted to the 47-year-old’s Instagram account earlier today, Lola looks absolutely stunning as she stands beside her prom date. The 16-year-old is all smiles as she puts her arm around her date and looks off to the side.

Lola shows off her picture-perfect figure in a form-fitting purple dress with a spaghetti strap top. Her long, brown hair is worn down behind her ears and she completes her gorgeous look with a necklace and colorful corsage. Her unnamed date looks equally as handsome in a tuxedo and matching black shoes.

As soon as her fans caught wind of the rare picture of Lola, they immediately went to Ripa’s Instagram to share their thoughts. In just two hours, the photo has already gained over 114,000 likes as well as 4,200 comments and growing. A lot of fans just used the fire emoji to comment on Ripa’s gorgeous daughter while countless other fans used their words to express Lola’s beauty.

Prom night 2018 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 7, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

“She is Gorgeous!!!! Perfect blend of you and Mark!!!!”

“You and your husband make beautiful babies. All your kids are gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

As Ripa has often joked in the past, she needs to get her daughter’s approval before posting photos of her on her social media account. So, it’s clear that Ripa must have gotten the stamp of approval before she posted her most recent snapshot.

To celebrate the holidays, Ripa posted a rare family photo with her children back in December. As the Inquisitr reported, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a fun photo with husband Mark Consuelos and children Lola, Michael, and Joaquin. In the picture, the family poses in front of a graffiti wall as they all strike a pose.

“Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang (and yes, Lola approved)” Ripa hilariously captioned the picture.

You can catch Kelly weekday mornings on her hit show, Live With Kelly and Ryan.