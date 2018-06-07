The BlackBerry KEY2 Has Arrived, Keyboard And All, And Here Are The Specs

While the new features of the KEY2 look stunning, in a world of rampant security breaches, the safety of a BlackBerry may still be the most welcomed feature.

TCL Corporation, a Chinese multinational electronics company, has recently unveiled a new smartphone, the BlackBerry KEY2. TCL, the producer of such things like televisions and Alcatel-branded phones, reached an agreement in 2016 with BlackBerry Limited to produce smartphones for the brand under the name BlackBerry Mobile, and the KEY2 is their latest addition. Aside from their security features, the BlackBerry brand has been largely ridiculed for nearly a decade. But with the brand incorporating the Android operating system, this latest addition looks promising; though in our modern world of rampant security breaches, the security features may still be the most welcomed attribute.

As CGMagazine documented, the senior vice president of TCL Communication and the president at BlackBerry Mobile, Alain Lejeune, expressed high hopes for the KEY2.

“With the introduction of BlackBerry KEY2, we’ve created a distinct smartphone that captures all the traits that have made BlackBerry smartphones iconic while introducing new innovations and experiences that not only make this one of the best devices for security and privacy, but also the most advanced BlackBerry smartphone ever.”

The BlackBerry KEY2 is not a complete departure from its predecessor; they kept the popular features of the KEYone, but they worked hard to improve on the areas that were lacking.

Experience the new device for yourself at our exclusive Pop-Up Showroom in #NYC starting tomorrow morning! Chances to win your own BlackBerry #KEY2 every hour! https://t.co/RjK7aymaap pic.twitter.com/RM7LirKCLu — BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) June 7, 2018

As Android Central documented, the specs for the new smartphone looks impressive, and the device is set to start shipping this month.

Price: Starting at $649

Weight: 168 Grams

Dimensions: 151.4mm x 71.8mm x 8.5mm

Display: 4.5-inch screen, 1620×1080 IPS LCD, 434ppi

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4x Kryo 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo 1.8GHz, Adreno 512 GPU

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB, microSD up to 2TB

Rear Camera 1: 12MP (1.3 micron) ƒ/1.8, laser+phase autofocus, dual-tone LED flash

Rear Camera 2: 12MP (1 micron) ƒ/2.6, 2x optical zoom, portrait mode

Front Camera: 8MP, Selfie flash, 1080p/30 video

Video: 4k at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 60 frames per second, HDR

Battery: Non-removable, 3500 mAh

Charging: USB-C, Quick Charge 3.0

Headphone Jack: Yes, but not centered

Security: DTEK security suite, FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption, Android For Work, Google Play for Work, Front-facing fingerprint sensor is incorporated in the keyboard

Connectivity: WiFi 802.1 1ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5 plus LE, NFC, GPS, GLONASS

Network (NA GSM): LTE Band: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 28, 29, 30, 66

TD-LTE Band: 38, 38, 40, 41

BlackBerry KEY2 is not water resistant

Digital Trends praised the smartphone in their hands-on review. The technology website listed the keyboard, smartphone design, the KEY2’s speedy performance, and the phone’s security as the positives. The only negative listed by Digital Trends is that the headphone jack isn’t centered.

BlackBerry KEY2 hands-on: The best Android-powered BlackBerry to date https://t.co/Vawm2AqejD pic.twitter.com/SbQsbFVSp5 — Engadget (@engadget) June 7, 2018

In a market that is dominated by Apple and Samsung, BlackBerry Mobile is looking to make an impact with their KEY2.