‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Yolanda Hadid Reveals She’s In Touch With Just One Of Her Former Co-Stars

Can you guess who Yolanda Hadid is still talking to from the cast?

Yolanda Hadid is no longer in touch with the two women she appeared to be the closest to on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which were Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards.

During a new interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish Podcast, Hadid confirmed that the only cast member she’s still in touch with is Erika Girardi, who she brought to the series during its sixth season at the end of 2015.

“I only talk to Erika [Girardi],” she revealed.

In 2015, as she enjoyed having a social outing with Girardi and her husband, Tom Girardi, Hadid got a crazy vision in her head as she discussed her longtime friend’s music career. As she recalled, Hadid immediately came to the conclusion that Girardi was meant to be a part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Oddly, just two months ago, Glanville spoke to TooFab about her relationships with past and present stars of the series and claimed she was still close to Hadid. She even said that Hadid was a “real” friend while the rest of her former co-stars were only “TV friends.”

Glanville’s comment came just months after she admitted to feeling upset about Hadid seemingly denying the closeness of their friendship in her 2017 book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

During an episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, in December of last year, Brandi Glanville spoke of her thoughts on Yolanda Hadid’s book, revealing that she was actually a very good friend to her former co-star and was there for her during her messy split from music producer David Foster.

“I will say that I went to her house without cameras at least twenty times,” Glanville explained, via a report from Reality Tea. “You want to know how many time she’s been to my house without cameras: zero.”

Glanville went on to slam her former friend for not reciprocating the effort she put out when it came to their friendship and noted that she got to the point where she gave up on their relationship.

“I am not going to kiss your f**king a** forever,” she said.

Since leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hadid has been focused on her health as she continues to battle Lyme disease and her children, including Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, all of whom have seen some major success in their modeling careers in recent years.