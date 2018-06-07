Samantha Bee Apologizes For ‘Potty Mouth Insult’ of Ivanka Trump

The political satirist ignited controversy over her comments about the president's daughter.

Political satirist Samantha Bee ignited controversy last week when she referred to Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, by a derogatory and offensive name.

As reported by Slate, she opened this week’s show nearly immediately with the statement “Sorry for breaking America,” Bee referenced the media frenzy she spurred last week after referring to Ivanka Trump as “a feckless” c-word during the May 30 episode of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

The episode in question where Bee insulted the President’s daughter was the first time the comedienne had been on television since the segment caused the White House to demand TBS cancel Bee’s hit show, and stoked social media’s overworked outrage machine.

Bee, who’s built nearly her entire career by providing satirical comments about the news, found herself at the center of it for saying a word she’s used before on her show, but not in the context of describing another woman.

In her apology, the comedienne said “You know, a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president’s daughter and advisor last week.

Continuing with “It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it. This time, I used it as an insult. I crossed the line, I regret it, and I do apologize for that.”

However, her apology came with a stern statement regarding how media outlets had focused their energy on her use of a derogatory word as opposed to the topic she was discussing that provoked the use of the word.

Sam addresses the controversy from last week's show. pic.twitter.com/RtqBOhOCVf — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 7, 2018

Bee said that “I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting … than juvenile immigration policy,” adding, “I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them, so to them, I am also sorry…”

She also went on to mention how her critics brutally attacked her “lack” of civility, saying “I’m really sorry that I said that word, but you know what? Civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions,” she said.

Ending her show with a clip of Bill Clinton being questioned on if he felt as though he needed to apologize for his at the time relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky while he was President. The former POTUS responded with a simple “No.” leading Bee to smirk and say “I promised I would never call anyone that word again. But make no mistake, I can think it.”