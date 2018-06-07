Brie Bella Says She’s “Rooting” For Twin Sister Nikki Bella And John Cena As The Duo Reunites

Nikki Bella and John Cena, whose relationship woes are the central feature of "Total Bellas," have an avid supporter.

Even though Nikki Bella and John Cena have come under fire for playing up their relationship for Total Bellas ratings, Brie Bella — Nikki’s twin sister — has confirmed to The Daily Mail that she’s very supportive of her sister’s relationship with the WWE star, and that the only thing she’s rooting for is “her sister’s happiness.”

Brie went on to say that she doesn’t care, ultimately, if Nikki Bella and John Cena are together or apart — she just wants her sister to “win” at the game of love, for once.

She said that her sister and her somewhat brother-in-law are going through what any couple who have broken up goes through — that they neither hated each other, nor “don’t love each other” anymore, but rather, that they’re trying to work out their differences so they can be together.

A “source” told the Daily Mail that the former couple is still “working on their relationship,” and that they ultimately wanted to be together.

While Brie Bella said that she’s supportive of her sister, and is, in fact, happy that they’re working it out, other fans are not only not happy about the “reunion,” they’re calling shenanigans on the whole thing.

A recent report by Forbes Magazine revealed that Nikki Bella and John Cena “faked” their breakup for the benefit of the Total Bellas ratings, and while it helped in the short-term — the season premiere of the show saw a series-high in ratings — the show is currently tanking on the E! Network. In fact, last week’s show had the lowest ratings in the show’s history, especially as more and more people are suspicious about the fact that the whole breakup is little more than a “work.”

The outlet goes on to say that wrestling fans — especially fans of the WWE — are used to things being done for show. Typically called “kayfabe” in the wrestling world, Nikki Bella and John Cena, while not the ideal couple, are a couple that complement one another, at least stylistically.

And while the wedding was legitimately called off — it was originally supposed to take place on June 5 — the question still remains about the motive for the “call-off” (maybe the couple was hoping for a huge “wedding special” with sponsors and other sundries?), especially since John Cena went on The Today Show to gush about his ex-but-not-really fiancee.

Whatever the case, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of John Cena and Nikki Bella very soon.