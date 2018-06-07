Actor Devin Druid Defends Controversial Rape Scene In Season 2 Of ’13 Reasons Why’

Just like Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why, Season 2 is also coming under fire for a controversial scene.

Last year, many will recall that the hit Netflix show faced a lot of backlash after a graphic scene documenting the exact way that the character Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, committed suicide. And this season, many people are upset about another graphic scene, this time of a rape. In the last episode of the season, the character Monty rapes Tyler as two other members from the basketball team hold Tyler down. Prior to the episode, Netflix warns viewers that this particular episode does contain a graphic rape scene.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Season 2 sparked outrage with a controversial rape scene that viewers called “horrifying,” and found very hard to watch. But now the show has been renewed for season 3 and Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix is defending the scene.

“13 Reasons Why has been enormously popular and successful. It’s engaging content. It is controversial. But nobody has to watch it.”

And another actor from the show is also coming to the defense of the highly-scrutized scene. According to Teen Vogue, Devin Druid, who plays Tyler on the show, recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight where he too came to the defense of the shocking scene. The actor started off by saying that no matter what they do, people will always have opinions on the show.

“We can’t sugarcoat it or censor it at all because that’s not how these events happen. And I think it is this trying to portray and make people understand what happens in these unfortunate and tragic circumstances.”

He also explained how he was able to prepare for his role and the rape scene, saying that he felt “a lot of responsibility” to portray the sexual assault and the pain and humiliation that go along with it. Especially with there being a stigma of sexual assault with males.

“Especially this age of kind of toxic and fragile masculinity, I think that plays a big part in this idea of men being raped, it’s not something that people think about a lot,” he dished.

Druid also explains that society thinks that sexual assault doesn’t happen in males but the show makes you realize that sexual assault can happen to anyone, not just women, and that people need to be aware of this as well as what it can do to a person on a mental and a physical level.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.